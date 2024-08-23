Kalamezhuthu, a vibrant temple art that is fading fast

KOCHI: As the man clad in a white dhoti and gold-border ‘angavastram’ moves his hand with practised ease over a designated area on the floor of the ‘pattuarangu’ of the temple, a beautiful picture of the presiding deity takes form.

The artist, the arena, the canvas and the picture are all part of the traditional temple art of Kerala known as Kalamezhuthu. However, despite its demand, the art is dying out as the younger generations are not keen on following in the footsteps of their elders.

For 36-year-old Kadannamanna Srinivasan though, the art is a passion.

“My grandfather taught me Kalampattu, while my father taught me Kalamezhuthu,” says Srinivasan, who started learning the art when he was just four years old. Srinivasan, who had his arangettam at age seven, now conducts workshops to popularise the art.

“Although they are a ritual art form, Kalampattu and Kalamezhuthu are more popular in Valluvanad, which includes the Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. This expression is infused into the soil of the land where festivals and ‘talapolis’ are held,” Srinivasan says.

“The ‘kalams’ that are created are of Goddess Bhadrakali, Lord Ayyappa and Vettakkorumakan. However, the common ones are that of the Goddess and Lord Ayyappa, since there are more temples with them as the main deity than the ones having Vettakkorumakan.