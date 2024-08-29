Kochi

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch ‘0484 Aero Lounge’ at Kochi airport on Sunday

Built on the revolutionary concept of ‘affordable luxury’, the 0484 Aero Lounge offers a premium airport lounge experience at hourly rates for travellers.
The ‘Savoury’ of ‘0484-Aero Lounge’ , the transit accommodation facility at Kochi airport that will be launched on Sunday. It has 41 guest rooms, board rooms, conference halls, co-working space and a lounge within the airport but outside security hold area
KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd’s new venture ‘0484 Aero Lounge,’ an affordable transit accommodation facility within the airport premises itself, will be launched on Sunday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Built on the revolutionary concept of ‘affordable luxury’, the 0484 Aero Lounge offers a premium airport lounge experience at hourly rates for travellers.

Located outside the Security Hold Areas, right next to the business jet terminal T2, and adjacent to both domestic and international terminals, the lounge is accessible to both passengers and visitors alike. Christened after Ernakulam’s STD code, 0484 Aero Lounge, spanning 50,000 sq ft, includes 37 rooms, 4 suites, 3 boardrooms, 2 conference halls, a co-working space, gym, spa, library, an exclusive café lounge and a restaurant.

