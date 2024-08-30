Bold, bright, & beautiful

KOCHI: Onam is here, and fashion designers are rolling out new collections that promise to make one stand out during the celebrations.

Several designers say the Onam fashion is not just about looking great in photos, but also pairing unique designs with bold patterns.

TNIE checks out the trending fashions that are rewriting the festive dress code.

Kochi-based fashion designer Lis Jiju Joseph, founder of Lis Designs, has curated a special collection using the thin and weightless pure kattan and moonga silk with fluid satin reversible fabric, all sourced directly from Varanasi. She also uses Banarasi silk in some designs.

“I focused on two aspects. First, the collection should be vibrant, using colours like red, magenta, and blue. There are also off-white options. The second aspect is comfort. I wanted to maintain the elegance of the festival while still prioritising wearability,” Lis says.

So, she combined modern cuts with traditional elements. Lis’s goal was to create versatile designs. That’s why, she included popular choices such as kaftans and jumpsuits in her Onam collection.

“People are embracing new trends and are open to experimenting. This year’s pieces show more evolution in terms of colour, style, fabric, and comfort. And this has already led to higher sales compared to last year,” she smiles.