Bold, bright, & beautiful

KOCHI: Onam is here, and fashion designers are rolling out new collections that promise to make one stand out during the celebrations.
Several designers say the Onam fashion is not just about looking great in photos, but also pairing unique designs with bold patterns.
TNIE checks out the trending fashions that are rewriting the festive dress code.
Kochi-based fashion designer Lis Jiju Joseph, founder of Lis Designs, has curated a special collection using the thin and weightless pure kattan and moonga silk with fluid satin reversible fabric, all sourced directly from Varanasi. She also uses Banarasi silk in some designs.
“I focused on two aspects. First, the collection should be vibrant, using colours like red, magenta, and blue. There are also off-white options. The second aspect is comfort. I wanted to maintain the elegance of the festival while still prioritising wearability,” Lis says.
So, she combined modern cuts with traditional elements. Lis’s goal was to create versatile designs. That’s why, she included popular choices such as kaftans and jumpsuits in her Onam collection.
“People are embracing new trends and are open to experimenting. This year’s pieces show more evolution in terms of colour, style, fabric, and comfort. And this has already led to higher sales compared to last year,” she smiles.
Lis also observes a general shift in fashion acceptance across age groups. “While younger people have always been open to experimenting, now those in their 40s are also ready to embrace new designs, though with subtle and minimal styles.
L’zaba in Kochi also offers a collection that follows the trend of comfortable clothing. Their ‘Not-so-Onam’ collection features draped skirts, halter neck tops, a fusion of Madras checks and Kerala handloom, co-ord sets in handloom, and kaftans. Elzaba Ipe, who runs the brand, says the handloom fabrics have a strong market, especially among NRI Malayalis.
“And with more comfortable designs, we are seeing increased customer interest. In our men’s collection, which was popular last year, ‘Thani Malayali’ and ‘Malayali’ embroidery prints continue to be fast-moving. Now, these are offered in Balaramapuram handloom too,” she says.
Elzaba has collaborated with Balaramapuram handloom weaving villages to support them for Onam.
“Men are also choosing short kurtas with these ‘Thani Malayali’ prints and Madras checks. We even have options for couples’ outfits,” she says.
Revathy Jayanbabu, who runs her design label in Thiruvananthapuram, has launched her latest collection named ‘Atham.’ It is a blend of handloom and tissue materials.
“The entire collection combines the two fabrics because tissue, with its glossy finish, is a current trend, especially after it appeared in the Heeramandi series,” says Revathy.
As kasavu, she has used a copper antique tint. Each piece is hand-painted and hand-embroidered, she says
“Pookkalam is made from Atham to Thiruvonam, and each day corresponds to a specific star. Our ‘Atham’ collection features these star signs. For example, in men’s wear, we have incorporated scattered star signs in shirts and kurtas.”
The designs offer more variety than last year, Revathy adds. “The current trend favours colourful designs, with people opting for different patterns. The approach to fashion is evolving,” she says. Meanwhile, her Vadamalli collection, introduced two years ago, is still receiving enquiries and orders.
Southloom.com, a designer label based in Thiruvananthapuram, is making waves with its trendy collection of tie-and-dye sarees, set mundu, and men’s dhoti. Their most popular items include small floral prints, as well as Jaipur and Ajrak prints on shirts, blouses, doti, davani, skirts and blouses for children.
The half-dye technique has emerged as a budget-friendly option, offering a fresh twist on traditional designs. Raj Baiju, the owner, explains. “Our usual concept involved prints on cream-coloured sarees or dhotis. We introduced the half-dye technique as something new. Our half-dye approach reflects the new trend and makes our designs stand out.”
Traditional designs are still available, but Raj notes that the higher cost, coupled with the fast-paced nature of fashion, have made them less popular. “People are eager for the new. Our new collection offer fashionable designs at more affordable prices.”
Although the popularity of check and line patterns has declined, Southloom.com continues to incorporate them into its tie-and-dye creations.
For those who want to keep it simple and traditional, designer Treesa Josh offers a classic choice. Her brand, Signatures By Treesa Josh, caters to those who favour traditional sarees.
“Old is gold after all,” she smiles. Treesa has a different opinion than others. She says Malayalis typically prefer traditional styles. “I use polls on my social media pages to understand the customer preferences, and out of every ten people, only two or three choose the new colourful trends. Most prefer golden and beige combinations,” she says.
To maintain a Malayali touch, she focuses on traditional patterns, like the golden kasavu saree that can be paired with jasmine flowers and golden ornaments.
In her collection ‘Bhagya,’ Treesa has adapted designs based on customer preferences, using cotton fabric with golden lines and borders. This collection mirrors the culture and tradition of Kerala, showcasing timeless elegance through handwork and classic patterns.
Be it old or new, Malayalis are ready to make a statement this Onam, with fashion and feast.