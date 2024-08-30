The almanac of golden yarn

KOCHI: Kollavarsham 1200. Succinctly put, that’s the theme of photographer Jinson Abraham’s latest project. As Kerala witnessed a new dawn with Malayalam Kollavrasham marking another century, Jinson wanted to do one thing — to pay homage to the rich heritage of this small coastal state. And what is a better theme than one deeply entrenched in its roots, however, almost extinct?

The editorial fashion photographer set out on a new passion project — recreating the Malayalam calendar in the ancient Malayalam script, Vattezhuthu, and tracing and celebrating the legacy of coir.

It all started while Jinson was grappling with the unprecedented lockdown brought down by Covid. Fortunately, this uncertainty led to the genesis of a one-of-a-kind project. “It was a test project called Kollavarsham 1199. The objective was to revive our old traditions of timekeeping — the Kollavarsham calendar and the script Vattezhuthu,” he says,

Interestingly, this year marks the turning of the next century, 1200. Jinson embraced it as a sign to make way for his new project, ‘Kollavarsham 1200,’ but with a sub-theme of the coir yarns.

Jinson’s muses are women, whose facial expressions range from blank to feeble smiles. While coir, the golden fibre, has been instrumental in boosting Kerala’s economy, it was the women labourers who did most of the hard work — from retting, to dehusking and spinning the fibres by hand. “However, we are not stating anything through these frames. Let the viewers incite discussions,” Jinson explains.

The almanac, thoroughly detailed with Indo-Arabic numerals and Vattezhuthu script, is painted by Kerala’s finest billboard artists who took approximately three weeks to complete the work. Jinson has used the photographs of these original paintings for the desktop calendars.