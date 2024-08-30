The tale of Parangipally

KOCHI: There is an old church, next to the Ernakulam High Court with a cute name, Infant Jesus Church, or as Kochhites call it — Parangipally. Established in 1822, now it is in the bicentennial era.

In 1826, it became a parish. Many say that the church was built for the then-large Anglo-Indian community in the area. According to the souvenir, the community approached Dr Miles Pendargast, then vicar apostolic of Verapoly, asking for a new church for themselves.

The present St Mary’s Cathedral was the home for all the Syrian and Latin Catholics initially and was under the vicariate of Verapoly. Then the Latin fraction went separate and built the St Francis Church in 1821, which is the present cathedral of the Archdiocese of Verapoly.

“After a year, there was said to be a dispute over building a new ‘madbaha’ (altar), and thus, the Infant Jesus Church became the first and only Anglo-Indian church, with a majority of Anglo-Indian and a few non-Anglo-Indian Latin Catholic parishioners,” says Harry Gunther, patron of Anglo Indian Educational and Charitable Society. Maria Theresa Augustus and her family donated the land for the church and other families also contributed. “And, the bell was imported from Belgium. It is the first one from the Infant Jesus bell foundry,” says Harry.

“The church was known by many names — Vadakepally, Parangipally and Chattakarde Pally,” explains church historian and writer Varghese Angamally. It was also the first church with marble flooring in Kerala, and to date, the floor remains untouched.