The tale of Parangipally

KOCHI: There is an old church, next to the Ernakulam High Court with a cute name, Infant Jesus Church, or as Kochhites call it — Parangipally. Established in 1822, now it is in the bicentennial era.
In 1826, it became a parish. Many say that the church was built for the then-large Anglo-Indian community in the area. According to the souvenir, the community approached Dr Miles Pendargast, then vicar apostolic of Verapoly, asking for a new church for themselves.
The present St Mary’s Cathedral was the home for all the Syrian and Latin Catholics initially and was under the vicariate of Verapoly. Then the Latin fraction went separate and built the St Francis Church in 1821, which is the present cathedral of the Archdiocese of Verapoly.
“After a year, there was said to be a dispute over building a new ‘madbaha’ (altar), and thus, the Infant Jesus Church became the first and only Anglo-Indian church, with a majority of Anglo-Indian and a few non-Anglo-Indian Latin Catholic parishioners,” says Harry Gunther, patron of Anglo Indian Educational and Charitable Society. Maria Theresa Augustus and her family donated the land for the church and other families also contributed. “And, the bell was imported from Belgium. It is the first one from the Infant Jesus bell foundry,” says Harry.
“The church was known by many names — Vadakepally, Parangipally and Chattakarde Pally,” explains church historian and writer Varghese Angamally. It was also the first church with marble flooring in Kerala, and to date, the floor remains untouched.
“Only after 1860 were vicars appointed, and initially, it was all foreign priests. The first vicar was Fr PGF Chorea in 1873. By 1940, the first Indian vicar, Monsieur George Kurz was appointed at Infant Jesus Church,” explains historian F Antony Puthoor.
The church is known for two main feasts. One is the titular feast celebrated on January 1, as part of the seven-day celebration that begins on December 26. The other one is the feast of Our Lady of Assumption on August 15, which is part of a five-day celebration.
“The feast on August 15 was hosted only by the Anglo Indians and those who hosted it were only allowed to be members of the confraternity. It is from this the four trustees of the church were elected,” says Josey D’Silva, an old trustee of the church.
“The church has its tradition of leading the holy week, and among them, the Good Friday practices are popular. Here, the priest and the other people who carry the body of Christ wear black, and there will be children in black and white, holding the weapons associated with the crucifixion,” adds Josey.
“The bird’s eye view of the church is in the shape of a cross. Even after the renovation work was completed in 2016, the original structure is maintained,” explains Josey.
The church and the Anglo-Indian community are known for their ceremonies being in English. “English has now become the primary language in the church rituals, but Latin also remains,” says Coral Godinho, the president of the All India Anglo Indian Association, Kochi branch. “On some occasions, the choir sings the order of the Mass and a few hymns in Latin at midnight,” she adds.
What's in a name
