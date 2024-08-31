500th anniversary of Vallarpadam Shrine: Mammoth water procession to follow

KOCHI: The renowned Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom in Vallarpadam near Kochi is celebrating the fifth centenary of its establishment. From a small church established by the Portuguese missionaries way back in 1524, this pilgrim centre on the shores of the backwaters has grown in stature over the centuries attracting pilgrims from far and wide who come seeking the blessings of the Virgin Mary. Commemorating the 500th anniversary of the establishment of the church and the installation of the sacred icon of the Virgin, a mammoth water procession will take place on Sunday, September 1.

At 9 am, the water procession comprising the boat carrying the image of the Virgin Mary along with more than 20 other decorated vessels, will be flagged off by Rector Fr Jerome Chamminikodath at the Church Jetty. The procession will include floats, brass band and traditional orchestra as well. After visiting the nearby islands on the backwaters, the procession will conclude at the DTPC Jetty in Marine Drive at 7.30 pm. Auxiliary Bishop of Verapoly Dr Antony Valumkal will deliver the concluding address.

The church in Vallarpadam has a rich history and legacy spanning centuries. According to historians, there existed a community of Nasranis, who trace their origin to St Thomas the Apostle, on Vallarpadam island. The advent of the Portuguese missionaries five centuries ago led to these Christians embracing the Roman (Latin) rite. The missionaries rebuilt the old church there and dedicated it to the Holy Spirit — a first of its kind in Asia. As per sources, the Nasranis wholeheartedly embraced the Latin Rite on the feast of Pentecost in 1524 and to commemorate the solemn occasion, the missionaries installed a Marian painting brought from Portugal entitled Our Lady of Mercy on a special altar dedicated to Our Lady of Ransom. As many people began to experience healings and miraculous interventions, the fame of the holy icon depicting the Virgin Mary carrying the Child Jesus, began to slowly spread.

In 1676, the Church of the Holy Spirit was destroyed in a flood. “It is said that the sacred icon was found floating on the water. Although many tried to retrieve it, their attempts ended in a fiasco. However, Paliath Raman Valiyachan, the Diwan of Kochi, who was sailing through the backwaters spotted the painting floating on the currents and he managed to fetch it. It is said that the painting remained dry,” a parishioner of Vallarpadam Basilica told TNIE.