500th anniversary of Vallarpadam Shrine: Mammoth water procession to follow

KOCHI: The renowned Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom in Vallarpadam near Kochi is celebrating the fifth centenary of its establishment. From a small church established by the Portuguese missionaries way back in 1524, this pilgrim centre on the shores of the backwaters has grown in stature over the centuries attracting pilgrims from far and wide who come seeking the blessings of the Virgin Mary. Commemorating the 500th anniversary of the establishment of the church and the installation of the sacred icon of the Virgin, a mammoth water procession will take place on Sunday, September 1.
At 9 am, the water procession comprising the boat carrying the image of the Virgin Mary along with more than 20 other decorated vessels, will be flagged off by Rector Fr Jerome Chamminikodath at the Church Jetty. The procession will include floats, brass band and traditional orchestra as well. After visiting the nearby islands on the backwaters, the procession will conclude at the DTPC Jetty in Marine Drive at 7.30 pm. Auxiliary Bishop of Verapoly Dr Antony Valumkal will deliver the concluding address.
The church in Vallarpadam has a rich history and legacy spanning centuries. According to historians, there existed a community of Nasranis, who trace their origin to St Thomas the Apostle, on Vallarpadam island. The advent of the Portuguese missionaries five centuries ago led to these Christians embracing the Roman (Latin) rite. The missionaries rebuilt the old church there and dedicated it to the Holy Spirit — a first of its kind in Asia. As per sources, the Nasranis wholeheartedly embraced the Latin Rite on the feast of Pentecost in 1524 and to commemorate the solemn occasion, the missionaries installed a Marian painting brought from Portugal entitled Our Lady of Mercy on a special altar dedicated to Our Lady of Ransom. As many people began to experience healings and miraculous interventions, the fame of the holy icon depicting the Virgin Mary carrying the Child Jesus, began to slowly spread.
In 1676, the Church of the Holy Spirit was destroyed in a flood. “It is said that the sacred icon was found floating on the water. Although many tried to retrieve it, their attempts ended in a fiasco. However, Paliath Raman Valiyachan, the Diwan of Kochi, who was sailing through the backwaters spotted the painting floating on the currents and he managed to fetch it. It is said that the painting remained dry,” a parishioner of Vallarpadam Basilica told TNIE.
Convinced that it was a miracle, the Diwan donated a large tract of land in Vallarpadam to construct a new church. The icon was later installed in the new church and on the day it was blessed, the Diwan donated a metal lamp and oil for the sanctuary. Since then, the lamp has been burning day and night.
According to tradition, a miracle took place on May 23, 1752, reinforcing the status of the church as a place where miracles happen. “It is said a Hindu woman called Meenakshi Amma, who was a member of the noble Palliyil Veedu family, was sailing to Mattanchery along with her son to visit a temple. But their boat capsized in a storm and the mother and her infant fell into the backwaters. As they were sinking, Meenakshi Amma implored the help of the Virgin Mary promising that she and her son would be her lifelong slaves if their lives were saved,” said the parishioner.
As per tradition, both the mother and son were rescued on the third day by fishermen following the directions of the parish priest Fr Miguel Correa, who was instructed by the Virgin in a dream to save the duo. A grateful Meenakshi Amma kept her promise. She and her son remained lifelong devotees of the Virgin Mary. Her son died when he was 16, and Meenakshi Amma lived to a ripe old age. “After her death, the images of Meenakshi Amma and her son were added to the sacred icon with the permission of Church authorities. It was this miracle that made this church into a famous place of pilgrimage,” said the parishioner.
On December 1, 2004, Pope John Paul II bestowed on this church the title of Minor Basilica. A symbol of religious harmony, it is not uncommon to see non-Christians flocking to this church seeking favours from Mother Mary. Even today, the Hindu descendants of Meenakshi Amma’s family provide buttermilk in a wooden boat to devotees during the church feast.