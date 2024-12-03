Indian Navy will soon explore using hydrogen fuel craft, says SNC chief

KOCHI: In an attempt to ensure highest level of environment-friendly operations, the Indian Navy is exploring the possibility of using hydrogen fuel craft, Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral V Srinivas has said.

Interacting with media persons on board Navy’s tank landing vessel INS Shardul, he said the Cochin Shipyard has developed a small craft operating on hydrogen fuel and the Navy is in touch with the public sector entity to explore the possibility using such vessels for operations in future.

“We have always been actively promulgating environment-friendly fuels and operations. We are constantly in touch with various agencies which are progressing in use of such fuels including hydrogen. The Cochin Shipyard has developed a small aircraft operating on hydrogen fuel and we are in touch with them,” he added.

The vice admiral stated that efforts are on to ensure that the Navy maintain the highest level of environmental-friendly fuels for the operations of the Indian Navy across the country.

He said there was a decline in the seizure of narcotic drugs in 2024 compared to the previous year as the Navy is maintaining constant vigil in the Indian Ocean Region and North Arabian sea to curb piracy, drug trafficking and terrorism.

“We have a robust structure to apprehend this kind of operations in collaboration with other agencies such as Coast Guard and state governments,” he said.

Responding on the query on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, he said the Navy synergise completely to ensure that we take the best foot forward in terms of exporting technology.

“The Southern Naval Command (SNC) has been actively contributing to various aspects of indigenisation, both in the aviation and ship building field. We have got the Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance (CISR) in Coimbatore, that is making significant contribution in this sector,” said Srinivas.