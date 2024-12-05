A BSF-backed operations to nab ganja ‘farmer’ in Maoist woods

KOCHI: We often hear tales of daring police operations to bust narco gangs. This one goes a notch beyond. In a rare case, a police team from Palarivattom in Kochi recently treaded mined forest paths in Odisha to nab a kingpin cultivating acres of ganja and supplying ‘maal’ to peddlers across Kerala.

On August 17, 2024, three undercover officers from the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrived at the Palarivattom police station. They brought in 27-year-old Suhail Nizar from Kayamkulam, who had been arrested at a local lodge with about 22kg of ganja in his possession.

“We never thought this case would lead us to a village inside a dense forest in Odisha,” says an officer who was part of the hunt. “After Suhail’s arrest, we began follow-ups to trace the big fish. During interrogation, he revealed two names: Tony and Renjith, both from Erumely.”

With the help of the cyber cell, the police arrested the duo. “Tony admitted to purchasing ganja in Odisha, and handing over the stash to Suhail at a hotel in Mangaluru,” the officer adds.

However, despite hours of grilling, the duo refused to disclose the origin of the seized ganja. They had avoided bank transactions and used smartphones sparingly to avoid tracking.

“However, while examining Suhail’s bank records, we noticed a suspicious transaction. He had transferred money to a person named Seemanchalmukhi, who held a bank account in Phulbani in Odisha,” the officer recalls.

“Further investigations revealed that Seemanchalmukhi rarely switched on his mobile phone, but his tower location often indicated a remote village in Kandhamal. He maintained an account on a social media platform, and we collected his photographs.”