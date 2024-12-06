Cochin Carnival festivities to kick-start on Sunday

KOCHI: Cochin Carnival, the most-awaited socio-cultural festival of Kochi, is set to begin early in the city. The 41st edition of the event will commence on December 8 with the commemoration of war heroes on the St Francis Church premises in Fort Kochi, and will be followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony at Vasco de Gama square on December 15.

The two-week-long festivities will end with the burning of the Papanji on the night of December 31 at the Fort Kochi Parade ground.

This year’s festivities come with changes like the use of robo-electric elephants and a smaller Papanji of 50 feet.

The Cochin Carnival has been celebrated since 1984 as an ode to the city’s cultural harmony. Fort Kochi sub-collector K Meera is coordinating this year’s programmes by bringing together over 90 clubs and organisations in the region. Kochi MLA K G Maxi will hoist the festival flag.

From December 20, events like DJ parties, music festivals, a megashow by actor-director Nadirsha and team, music shows by playback singers Sooraj Santhosh and Anju Joseph with their teams, folk songs and regional artforms will take place at several locations in Fort Kochi.

Competitions like floats, masquerades, and several arts and sports events will be followed by cash prizes and trophies from the Cochin corporation. Artist Bonny Thomas is designing this year’s Papanji.

Contributions for the carnival are accepted through Razor Pay and QR codes linked to the carnival account. Those interested in taking part in different events can register through www.cochincarnival.org.