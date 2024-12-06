I was in Class 10 when I first acted with Mammookka: Pauly Valsan

KOCHI: Long before she became a familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Pauly Valsan had been stealing the spotlight on stage for decades. Theatre wasn’t just her livelihood; it was her lifeblood, providing an outlet for her creativity while managing the everyday chaos of home and family. Pauly thrived in characters brimming with sass, wisdom and life experience.

“I would always volunteer for the older roles, as they offered more scope for performance,” she says with a grin. Decades later, her film debut came in the Mammootty-starrer Annan Thambi (2008). Today, as she reflects on her journey of over 100 films, state awards for Ee. Ma.Yau and Ottamuri Velicham in 2018 and Saudi Vellakka in 2022, and a range of remarkable roles, it’s clear that this thespian has left an indelible impression in the world of films.

Pauly opens up about her journey, which is as dramatic and delightful as the woman herself.

Excerpts

You started your theatre career while in school. How did the journey begin?

I was fascinated by art as a child. I got into drama while in Class 6 – the first one was based on a story that appeared in Balarama. There was a theatre club near our school, and they approached our teachers saying they needed a child artist for a drama. I was picked.

I was excited about getting decking up and acting on a grand stage. But there was a hurdle: my father had to agree. He was a fisherman with conservative notions. My teacher, however, gave a letter and helped me get his permission. He said yes, as the venue was nearby. I would diligently go for rehearsals in between my classes.

However, when more groups expressed interest in casting me, my father said no. After Class 6, I went to another school in Elamkunnapuzha. Students there were very active in drama and other arts. They used to win prizes at youth festivals. My passion for theatre got rekindled. I gathered some friends and performed a play in that school. We eventually went on to secure the first prize at the youth festival. It was the first time girls were acting in a drama there. We breached the boys’ bastion at the school.