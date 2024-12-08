Bamboo rice cakes and cookies flavour of Marine Drive fair

KOCHI: A group of farmer-entrepreneurs from Wayanad has come up with innovative festive delicacies, including cakes and cookies, made of bamboo rice at the Kerala Bamboo Fest being held at Marine Drive in Kochi.

The entrepreneurial collective - Basa-Nowbees from Thrikkaipetta village in Meppadi panchayat —\- produced these healthy and nutritious alternatives made using agricultural products procured from farmers at premium price.

Through the initiative, the group aims to revive entrepreneurial ventures that had been in crisis since the Mundakai disaster.

“We aim to offer healthy and chemical-free food to customers. We also want to stabilise the market that has gone into crisis,” said entrepreneurs Baby Pannoor, Rafeek, Noufa Rafeek and Rama Baby.