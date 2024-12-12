Rajagiri school students to present 10,000 books to library

KOCHI: Rajagiri Public School students will contribute 10,000 books for the restoration of the library of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Velarmala which was fully destroyed in the Wayanad landslides.

The list of books required for the school was collected and a book exhibition of leading book publishers was organised to pool the books.

Once the library building is completed, the books will be handed over to the school, according to Rev Fr Poulose Kidangen, CMI, director of Rajagiri Public School.

The school will also provide computers and software for the library. At a press meet organised in the school, he said that for setting up the facilities in the library, a total of Rs 10 lakh is being incurred by the school as part of its social commitment.

iShare activities

iShare is the platform where every student of Rajagiri Public School contributes to charity. Rupee one per student per day is collected to create a corpus for charitable activities of students.

The school plans to provide `1 lakh from the iShare funds for the revival of GVHS Library at Velarmala. A sum of `1 lakh was provided to a 10-month-old baby named Adhrith Jithin for surgery to correct severe gastroesophageal reflux at Rajagiri Hospital.