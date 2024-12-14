A walk to remember

KOCHI: For long, discussions on the city’s heritage have mostly gravitated towards Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say other places of historical significance have been overlooked. A prime example is Tripunithura.

To remedy this, local historian Balagopal Varma, a techie by profession, had introduced a ‘heritage walk’ in the area some years ago. But the pandemic forced a hiatus.

Last weekend, he restarted the much-lauded initiative. TNIE joined him and several other history buffs to appreciate the remnants of a bygone era.

“Tripunithura, or Kottakkakom, was once exclusive to the Cochin royal family. There were about 50 kovilakams here — individual stately bungalows that comprised several structures: malika (where the prince/princess stayed), the bungalow itself (guest house); naalukettu (where the servants stayed) and padipura (the guards’ station),” Balagopal explained.

The walk began from the historian’s own kovilakam. From there, we navigated our way to the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple – said to be the “heart” of Tripunithura.

A wide arterial road that began here stretched all the way to the Hill Palace — once the seat of the Maharaja. On the way, it passed Statue Junction, now a buzzing marketplace, and the Manimalika (clock tower), which was built with the help of Dutch builders 150 years ago.