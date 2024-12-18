Ernakulam Market Complex: Bullish market

KOCHI: A new, swanky building stands beaming by the quaint Broadway. Lorries, autorickshaws, and small goods vehicles pass by every few minutes. Porters in blue uniforms are at work or resting in the compound. Inside, vendors are busy arranging and selling perishable goods. The new Ernakulam Market Complex, inaugurated on Saturday, is stirring itself awake.

The building, just a few days old, hasn’t yet reached its full potential. The flow of customers is only picking up. “It’s just been a day since we shifted. The news hasn’t reached everyone yet. Soon, it will be very busy,” says Shaheer Ettuveetil, a salesman at one of the vegetable stalls.

“It’s very clean, there are enough toilets, and adequate parking. This is much better,” he adds, heaping praise on the new structure.

Jindo K J of Kollannur Vegetable Stores beams as he recalls the inauguration day (Saturday). “The chief minister visited the stall during the event,” he says. “Almost all vegetable and fruit vendors have shifted. It’s a clean space, and we will make sure it remains so.”

The market sure looks clean, though it’s just a day after Monday, one of the busiest business days. “Fish and meat vendors will also shift soon. Spice and other stalls are already moving in,” Jindo adds.

S V David, a spice trader since 1974, is among those who have moved in.

“I have been part of this market for 50 years. After spending time in a temporary space, we are now back in this new building,” he says. Over 200 vendors were relocated during the renovation of the Ernakulam Market.

“Back in the day, rent was around Rs 60. In recent years, it rose to Rs 4,000. Now, the rent will likely be revised,” David says.