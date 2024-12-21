Ernakulam edu institutions score high in first KIRF

KOCHI: The first-ever Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) 2024 saw higher education institutions in Ernakulam showcasing a stellar performance.

KIRF, released on Friday, had the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) taking the first spot among the universities in the state.

Arts and science and engineering colleges in the district also performed well to feature among the first 10 spots in the list. Expressing joy over the achievement, Cusat vice-chancellor M Junaid Bushiri said, “The first position in KIRF ranking comes as an honour for Cusat. This is a recognition for the university’s scientific research, and technology and innovation developed in collaboration with industries, in tandem with the state’s development.”

The recognition will be an impetus for the academic and research advances carried out by Cusat, he said.

The list also covers arts and science colleges, engineering colleges, teacher education colleges, nursing colleges and agriculture and allied colleges in the state. Ernakulam fared well in the college section also. Two of its premier colleges featured in the top three ranks – Rajagiri College of Social Sciences (autonomous) stood second behind the University College of Thiruvananthapuram while St Teresa’s College (autonomous) stood third.