A grand Orient-Occident fusion

KOCHI: When Yuletide comes jingling all the way, spreading mirth and radiance in hearts and hearths, there is no escape from the good things that come with it. It is a fact that Christmas is a feast for the senses.

The decked-up homes, illuminated trees, soothing carols, and tempting aromas wafting from the kitchen... the Christmas magic is too strong to resist. Among all its trappings, the lavish spread of gastronomic delights steals the show. But how many of us have paused to think of the origins of this grand feast in Kerala?

One would be pleasantly surprised to know that had it not been for the arrival of the Portuguese, the Dutch, and the English, our Christmas would have been a bland, lacklustre affair, shorn of all its glitz and goodies.

That means no stars, cribs, decorated trees, and most importantly, no cakes, cutlets, stew, and other delicacies. But then, Kerala had Christians even before the advent of Europeans, right?

“There is not even an iota of evidence to prove that Christmas was celebrated by the early Christians of Kerala with the pomp and elegance that we see today before our tryst with the Europeans,” says veteran journalist, historian, and author Ignatius Gonsalves. “It must have been an absolutely low-key, localised affair.”

How It All Began

Ignatius explains that the great travellers, including Marco Polo, who visited Kerala before the Europeans, have not recorded anything about Christmas festivities. Even the songs of the early Christians and literature from the pre-Portuguese period fail to mention anything about celebrations connected to the birth of Christ.

In fact, one should be thankful to the Europeans, especially the Portuguese, for the lip-smacking array of delicacies featuring flesh and fowl that mark the Christmas lunch.

Apart from introducing red chillies, onions, and a whole range of culinary ingredients, the Portuguese taught their descendants (the Anglo-Indians) and those who adopted Latin (Roman) Catholicism the culinary arts.