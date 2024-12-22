‘We knew casting Santhwanam’s hit pair would work out well’: TV actor Achu Sugandh

KOCHI: Pennine Istaayo, the short film debut by popular TV actor Achu Sugandh, has turned out to be a runaway hit with over 3.7 million views in just a month.

The engaging drama revolving around the traditional ‘pennu kaanal’ ceremony stars Sajin and Gopika Anil, familiar as Sivan and Anjali from the popular Malayalam soap opera Santhwanam. The story is about a chance encounter between a short-tempered traffic police constable, Prasad, and his bride-to-be Veena, that sparks a riveting ego clash.

What inspired you to create Pennine Istaayo?

We knew that casting Santhwanam’s hit pair in such a plot would work out well. We wanted to utilise their on-screen chemistry.

You handled the script and direction…

I had ideas, but I did not want to write the script because it is a painful procedure while working on a film. However, I am now motivated to write more. Now, I believe that writing the script makes direction easier.

What were the challenges you faced?

Our limited budget led to significant financial constraints. I was not satisfied with the initial output, but later music and effects made my film sweet. Also, the entire crew and other well-wishers backed me.

How does it feel to see your short film reap such a success?

Initially, I thought people would have forgotten us. However, I was elated when my short film reached a million views within a day. I have been receiving several positive comments as well as criticisms. I appreciate both.

Are you planning to continue filmmaking?

Currently, I am focused on direction. I am working on a feature film project. We are discussing scripts and ideas. I love acting, and may return after this adventure. My goal is to build a production company to help newcomers.