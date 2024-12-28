Kerala High Court sets stage for two major Pappanji torching events in Fort Kochi

KOCHI: In a first, Fort Kochi will witness two large effigies of Pappanji being torched as part of this year’s New Year celebrations. The Kerala High Court on Friday permitted Fort Kochi-based club Gala de Fort Kochi to burn a 35ft-tall Pappanji at Veli ground by issuing an interim stay on an order issued by police denying permission for the event.

The burning of Pappanji is an annual New Year’s event that has its roots in Portuguese tradition. Attracting tourists from across the world, the burning of the effigy at Fort Kochi Parade Ground has been organised by Kochi Carnival. This year, however, matters took a turn with Gala de Fort Kochi also installing a Pappanji at Veli ground.

As installation work was progressing, police ordered the dismantling of the effigy over security concerns. Two similar events in Kochi would place officers under intense stress, the force maintained. Last week, Gala de Fort Kochi approached the court with a writ petition.

When the petition was considered by the bench of Justice Justice Harisankar V Menon, Gala de Fort Kochi filed three affidavits of residents aged around 80. They claimed that for the past several years Pappanji had been burnt at Veli ground. Police and Kochi corporation, however, held that this was never the practice at Veli ground, which was used to park the vehicles of attendees to the event at Parade Ground.

The court also questioned the permission granted by the corporation for the event at Veli ground. The special government pleader maintained there was no reference to Pappanji in the application filed by organisers with the corporation. The court went through the application and found a mention of the term ‘Pappani.’