Kerala High Court sets stage for two major Pappanji torching events in Fort Kochi

KOCHI: In a first, Fort Kochi will witness two large effigies of Pappanji being torched as part of this year’s New Year celebrations. The Kerala High Court on Friday permitted Fort Kochi-based club Gala de Fort Kochi to burn a 35ft-tall Pappanji at Veli ground by issuing an interim stay on an order issued by police denying permission for the event.
The burning of Pappanji is an annual New Year’s event that has its roots in Portuguese tradition. Attracting tourists from across the world, the burning of the effigy at Fort Kochi Parade Ground has been organised by Kochi Carnival. This year, however, matters took a turn with Gala de Fort Kochi also installing a Pappanji at Veli ground.
As installation work was progressing, police ordered the dismantling of the effigy over security concerns. Two similar events in Kochi would place officers under intense stress, the force maintained. Last week, Gala de Fort Kochi approached the court with a writ petition.
When the petition was considered by the bench of Justice Justice Harisankar V Menon, Gala de Fort Kochi filed three affidavits of residents aged around 80. They claimed that for the past several years Pappanji had been burnt at Veli ground. Police and Kochi corporation, however, held that this was never the practice at Veli ground, which was used to park the vehicles of attendees to the event at Parade Ground.
The court also questioned the permission granted by the corporation for the event at Veli ground. The special government pleader maintained there was no reference to Pappanji in the application filed by organisers with the corporation. The court went through the application and found a mention of the term ‘Pappani.’
Gala de Fort Kochi welcomes decision
The court noted that organisers had obtained NOCs from the fire and rescue services department and electrical inspectorate. The permissions were granted after department officials visited the venue.
The petitioners elaborated on safety measures adopted at Veli ground for the event. According to them, the ground is spread over 7.5 acres. The effigy installed at Veli ground is 22ft high and it stands on a 10ft-tall plinth. A safety barricade of 42ft circumference has been put up. Separate pavilions have been arranged for foreign and domestic tourists, who will be guided by 280 volunteers at the location.
Two medical teams have been readied at private hospitals in Chullikkal and Perumpadappu. Two ambulances will be at the location. No crackers will be used for the burning. As many as 32 surveillance cameras will be installed in and around Veli ground which can monitored from the control room of Fort Kochi police, they said.
Justice Menon opined that since the height of Pappanji is over 35ft, it would be in the interest of all to have the safety barricade at the circumference of 70ft from the base of the effigy. Ordering an interim stay on the police ban, he posted the case for January 13, 2025.
Gala de Fort Kochi welcomed the decision. “We had installed an effigy at Veli ground last year as well. At the last minute, however, police denied us permission then. All arrangements have been made this time,” a club member said.
Robert Stephan, convenor of Kochi Carnival, said the tradition is practised at various localities in Fort Kochi. “It is not that two Pappanji will be burnt for the first time in Fort Kochi. Neighbourhoods and local clubs burn effigies here every year. It may be the first time that two grand events will be held. We consider it a celebration of the tradition. We have never objected to the burning of the effigy at Veli ground,” Robert said.