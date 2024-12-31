Fort Kochi’s New Year festivities to prioritise safety

KOCHI: To ensure smooth New Year celebrations, police have made special security arrangements at Fort Kochi on Tuesday. As many as 1,000 police personnel will be deployed at Veli ground where the effigy of Pappanji will be torched as part of the New Year celebration.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya said that the 1,000 police officers deployed in Fort Kochi include 12 DySPs, 26 circle inspectors, 198 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors.

“We have made an elaborate arrangement at Fort Kochi area as part of the New Year celebration. There are also traffic regulations at Fort Kochi. We have identified 18 grounds where people arriving for the celebration can park their vehicles in Fort Kochi,” Vimaladithya said.

"Once these grounds are fully occupied, the vehicles will be allowed to park at grounds identified under Thopumpady and Palluruthy police station limits. Once all these grounds are filled, we would not divert vehicles from Thopumpady BOT bridge and would not allow entry of vehicles,” Vimaladithya added.

At Veli ground, CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the crowd. The ground will be barricaded to prevent any untoward incident. Also, the place where Pappanji will be torched is barricaded. Special lights are installed as part of the security arrangement. KSEB officials, Fire Force units and medical teams will be present at the Veli ground. Coastal Police and Marine Ambulance will be present at the beachside.

When it comes to other parts of the city, the Commissioner said that the entire police force will be mobilised for security activities. “There will be checks on roads to prevent drunk driving. DANSAF units will be monitoring drug peddlers. Also to ensure the safety of women, we have deployed women police officers. There are also policemen in plain clothes as part of surveillance activities,” he said.

