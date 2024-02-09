Kerala music festival cancelled on eve of kick-off

KOCHI: The ‘Alboe by the Beach’ music festival, pitted as Kerala’s biggest music festival, has been abruptly cancelled just a day before its scheduled kick-off on February 9. The organisers expressed deep regret on a social media post and cited unforeseen circumstances beyond their control.

“With hours to go before opening day, we were forced to cancel the festival. It’s not a decision we have come to take lightly. It’s a decision that was forced on us by circumstances, an apathetic environment and rising costs,” the organisers said in a note. “We hate that we have let you, our attendees and fans down, the artists that had agreed to be a part of our dream,” they added.

The festival with a line-up of contemporary music talents on the Varkala beach, was poised to be a three-day celebration. With renowned artists like Arivu, Brodha V, and the F16s on the bill, along with emerging rap talents from south India, anticipation was high for the event.

Attendees were also promised art installations, beach games, local and international cuisines, and a flea market.

However, the cancellation has left music enthusiasts, some of whom travelled to Varkala to enjoy the three-day event, disappointed. Organisers have assured ticket holders of refunds.

“The refund should hit bank account in 5-7 days,” the organisers said.