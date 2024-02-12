Many fields lack women’s presence: Director Asha Achy Joseph

KOCHI: Though studies show women in Kerala are empowered, in reality, they are neither on nor behind the screen, said professor and director Asha Achy Joseph on Sunday.

“Kerala is considered an example of development paradox in the capitalist system. Women tend to choose professions tailored to them. They remain absent in many areas, not just cinema,” said Asha during the open forum organised during the 5th Women’s International Film Festival (WIFF) in Kochi.

She said though Kerala was far ahead than other states in the human development index, women were still lagging. “It is sad that most of the women who support patriarchy in India are from Kerala,” she said.

Actor Jolly Chirayath, film critic Indu Rama, and documentary directors Lourdes M Supriya and Gurleen Grewal attended the event.

An open forum on ‘Expectations of women audience in present Indian films’ will be conducted on Monday. Associate professor at Maharaja’s College Dr Suni Joy, actor and activist Mala Parvathy, director and artist Mini I G, actor Sarin Shihab, director Midhun Murali, writer V K Shahina and documentary director Noushin Khan will attend the session.

Organised by State Chalachitra Academy and Samam, an initiative of the department of cultural affairs, the WIFF will conclude on Tuesday. Eight films by women directors will be screened at Savitha and Sangeeta theatres every day.

Today’s schedule (Day 3)

The Persian version by Maryam Keshavarz

In a certain way by Sara Gómez

Through the night by Delphine Girard

Paradise is burning by Mika Gustafson

Land of my dreams India by Nausheen Khan

Somewhere near and far by Gurleen Grewal

What do I do after you by Lourdes M Supriya

Bahadur the brave by Diwa Shah

Upon open sky by Renée Nader Messora, João Salaviz