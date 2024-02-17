Dr Lincoln will see you...

KOCHI: Dr Lincoln, whose sophomore album Will See You Now created quite a buzz in the indie music scene last year, will perform at IMA House, Kaloor, on Saturday.

The songs in Will See You Now provide an auditory and intimate voyage through Lincoln Joseph Samuel’s life — from his time as a heart surgeon to his full plunge into the world of songs. It encompasses a kaleidoscope of emotions — from heartbreaks to euphoria, and of course, the caginess wrought on by Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism that Lincoln suffers from and triumphs over daily.

The runaway hits from the album are Don’t Let Go, Break the Ice and Musth. There’s a song in there for everyone!

Dr Lincoln’s first album, Wallflower, was released in 2016. Its success catapulted this Kochi native to India’s music scene. The following years saw him headline concerts alongside established and upcoming artists across the country.

On Saturday, Dr Lincoln will be accompanied by Floyd Libera, the drummer of 13AD, members of the Antidote band, and Rudy and the Humdum Circle. The music concert starts at 7pm.

For tickets, visit www.insider.in/kochi. Cost Rs 400.