Heroic art of Nikkolas Smith

“‘The Cloned Tyrone [a 2023 American science fiction comedy mystery film, director Juel Taylor’s feature debut] is the name of my next film and I need you to be the first concept artist on it… all we have is a script’ is a typical way I get a pitch,” says Smith with a laugh. “A concept artist creates what a scene will be like before a set has been built and the actors and the crew move in,” he says.

The real superheroes

Why are Americans hooked on superheroes? Recent criticism from legends such as Martin Scorsese compare them to “theme park rides”, not unlike the ones Smith has populated, promising people a fantasy, a hero’s downfall, and delivering them safely at a bus stop, as it were, by the time the film ends.

“They give a lot of people hope, and can be empowering,” he says. “For instance, the Wakanda film held out the notion of an African nation that has never been discovered and conquered. So, for Blacks in the USA, it’s inspirational. Across the board, superheroes help us escape everyday life. Should superheroes be political? Well, Wakanda did that very well.”

Smith has also drawn the Obama family as The Incredibles as part of a private sketch series at the time of Barack’s re-election. It was popular on social media; the Obamas sent a ‘thank you letter’; PIXAR, the makers of The Incredibles asked him to make T-shirts, the most non-fuss way for American brands to stick a logo and sell or re-sell an idea in a market.

No escaping

That said, Smith certainly has not made his career out of escapism or being just market-friendly. “I focus on the real superheroes,” he says, through whose stories or words or just their example, he tries to shed new meaning on contemporary life — or even place them bang in the middle of the make-believe world he knows, Disneyland.

A few months ago, he did the design for a Legacy Tower in Downtown Disney District, paying homage but also placing in front of all Americans other potential heroes, the trailblazing black architects of the mid-20th century such as Paul Revere Williams, an architect to Hollywood stars; being Black he was considered “unhirable” for many projects.

In 2015, when young Trayvon Martin, wearing a hoodie, was shot by George Zimmerman, a watchman for a gated community in Florida, as he thought Martin looked “suspicious”, Smith put up a painting of Martin Luther King with a hoodie, captioning it, “Does he look scary to you?”.

Similarly, when Jahnvi Kandula, an Indian student was struck and killed by a police car while crossing a Seattle street in 2023, Smith drew her, calling out the “many [who] decided to laugh and mock her life and death immediately after she was hit by their patrol car… Jaahnavi’s life was worth infinitely more than an “$11,000 check”.