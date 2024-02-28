Eighth edition of ‘Print and Beyond’ held

KOCHI: Virtually launching the eighth edition of ‘Print and Beyond’ meet at Holiday Inn, Kochi, Vizhinjam port managing director Divya S Iyer said that the world of printing had undergone a massive change from the Gutenberg era.

The IAS officer added that she fondly remembered the smell of books, reading stories and seeing them in her imagination as a child. “Although the new generation of children may not have such experiences, printers have played a big role in leading my generation to imagination and dreams,” she said.

Divya added that the paper, ink and binding of a book were as important as the layout and font. “Printing has a great role to play in making the material read better,” she noted.

The top official told the audience that the Vizhinjam port was ready to open its big world to the printing sector. She also asked stakeholders to be more environmentally friendly and pay more attention to waste disposal.

All-India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP) President Raghabendra N Dutta Baruah lit the lamp. ‘Print and Beyond 2024’ chairman Raju N Kutty, Kerala Master Printers Association (KMPA) president Louis Francis, AIFMP vice-president (south) G Raveendra Babu, and KMPA general secretary G Venugopal also spoke at the event.