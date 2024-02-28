Ithuvare zooms in on the ire and fire at Brahmapuram waster plant

KOCHI: Brahmapuram, a land sandwiched between two rivers. This green and serene space was once filled with rows and rows of paddy in varied golden hues. Now, this nearly 110-acre land is home to acrid stench, toxic fumes, and tonnes and tonnes of garbage.

Anil Thomas’ latest directorial venture, Ithuvare, which is slated to hit theatres in March, talks about the transformation of Brahmapuram — the plant, the land, its people and their struggles.

“My first tryst with Brahmapuram was in 2016. I had then just moved to Kochi. On my way to cricket matches near Rajagiri Valley in Kakkanad, I often ran into this inescapable stench. I wondered about its origin. It was a friend who told me that it was from the other side of our ground. From the infamous Brahmapuram plant,” Anil recalls.

It got Anil to dig a little deeper, research more about the plant and the two rivers that envelop it — Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar. “During the Covid period, I finished a script of the movie that I had envisioned on the topic,” he says.

Later, in 2023, during the film’s shooting, Anil learned the terrible news that the Brahmapuram plant had caught fire.

“That was a huge coincidence. We were shooting in Kanthalloor at the time. And on the third day, TV channels and newspapers were filled with reports of the massive fire,” Anil says.

Even a year after the fire, the problems that plague Brahmapuram remain unresolved. “The film is coming out at the right time,” he adds.