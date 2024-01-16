Thiruvananthapuram to host first edition of Global Science Festival of Kerala

Other exhibits take the visitor through a journey into Indian history, through timelines such as the Mughal Empire and the War of Independence, using various mediums such as flex, cards, and miniatures. The immersive narrative spans India’s past, crosses ocean boundaries, and ultimately converges at a point where the identities of Indian, American, and European cultures intersect.

On the platter is also an exclusive experience of the science of the day that centres around artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

30,000 a day expected

The GSFK is expecting about 30,000 people to visit it every day, making it a venue for over one million footfalls for its entire duration. Registrations for visiting are being done online, and so far, there has been demand for day-tour packages, where students and enthusiasts from across the State sign up in bulk.

Demands from outstation visitors are for packages to stay over, for which the organisers facilitate homestays and hotel bookings in nearby tourist places such as Varkala. “We will provide transportation from the place of stay of the visitors who have availed themselves of the package to the festival venue at Thonnakkal,” says Prabodh.

Such packages are available for families, groups, and students. Details of this can be found on the GSFK’s official website www.gsfk.org

Transportation

Thonnakkal is 18.6km from Thiruvananthapuram city, and bus connectivity is quite good to the place, say organisers. The Bio 360 LifeSciences Park is at a walkable distance of 450 metres from the Thonnakkal bus stop. The GSFK festival area. A free internal bus service will transport visitors from the main gate to the festival venue, which is 1.5km away.

“For those arriving in their vehicles, there is a parking area that can accommodate up to 750 vehicles,” says Prabodh P G, programme manager of the GSFK.

Registration

“It is recommended to purchase online tickets because, even though physical tickets are available, there is a chance that they might be sold out by the time the visitors arrive at the venue that can accommodate only up to 30,000 people at a time. It will close once that limit is reached,” say organisers.

To buy online tickets, one could choose the visit dates and book as per. The entry fee is `250 for adults and `150 for those below 18. Two-day tickets are available for `400 and `250, respectively. There are several entrances and exits to the festival, facilitating visitors to finish at one point and continue from there the next day. “Those who want to come back another day to finish covering the festival, it is better to book a Rupees 400 ticket to allow them into the festival for two days. Otherwise, it will cost them Rupees 500.”

Entry is free for differently-abled persons and children below 10 years of age. School groups of not less than 30 students will be charged `100 per person. School groups can opt for group packages that include meals.

The maximum demand is, however, for the night sky watch and tenting programme.

Food and refreshments

With science, there will also be a chance for the visitors to explore food choices at the GSFK. Different cuisines will be on the menu at the cafeterias, and food courts will be set up at every point of the venue.

Online food purchase facilities are also available; one can order food from anywhere in the pavilion. Alongside this, the All Kerala Caterers Association will organise a food fair showcasing the tastes of 14 districts.

Cultural outing

Evenings at the GSFK will be a merry mix of dance and music, along with the colours of science with the GSFK, including a potpourri of cultural programmes spread over the entire month. Eminent names in the field will participate; some among them include Flowers Top Band, Stephan Devassy’s musical event, Sithara’s Project Malabaricus, Band Hill and Oorali, as well as artists such as Navya Nair, Asha Sharath, Meera Nair and V Company Dance Studio and Dr Methil Devika.

Talks

Spearheading the talks at GSFK are some big names in the scientific community, such as Dr Gutha Thakurtha, Morton P Meldel, Robert Potts, NASA scientist Denise Hill, Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, and Indian Maritime University Vice Chancellor Malini V Shankar.