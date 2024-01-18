Educationist and historian Abraham Arakkal no more

KOCHI : Chevalier Prof Abraham Arakkal, 86, an education visionary and expert on Indian Church history and former principal of Maharaja’s College, passed away on Tuesday.

A native of Alappuzha, Prof Arakkal had been active in the socio-religious-cultural areas. A multi-faceted person, he was an author, critic, teacher and journalist.

He served many positions including as the vice-president of the Catholic Council of India (CCI), a member of the Church History Association of India, a member of the national advisory committee of CBCI, vice-president of the Kerala Latin Catholic History Association, chief editor of ‘Sadwartha’ (a Malayalam daily), founding member of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), founding president of Government College Teachers Organisation Kerala and member of State Institute of Language Kerala.