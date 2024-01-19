Dancing in the Dark

A slender, doe-eyed young man, elaborately bejewelled and standing against an intricately patterned curtain, is striking a pose for the camera. His hands are in hasta mudras and a range of emotions flit across his face, from flirtatiousness to sorrow. The black and white photograph, taken in 1938, looks almost like a majestic monochromatic painting, and is of Ram Gopal, an Indian classical dancer who performed kathak, kathakali and Bharatanatyam with equal grace, and expertise.

A pioneer in popularising Indian classical dance forms to a global audience and also a contemporary of the more popular dancer Uday Shankar, Gopal’s legacy is, today, a largely forgotten one. However, an art historian’s chance encounter with a cache of the dancer’s previously unpublished photographs taken by an American photographer in a New York library archive, is rekindling conversations around him, and how significant acts of cultural exchanges often stay under the radar.

Ajay Sinha, a professor of Art History at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, US, chanced upon the collection of Gopal’s photographs taken by Carl Van Vechten in the spring of 1938 in the latter’s Upper Westside apartment in Manhattan, while attending a conference on South Asian Photography at Yale University in 2015.

Sinha was so struck by the “visually stunning” photographs of this “beautiful young man wearing fantastical costumes and gold ornaments, taking on a variety of dance poses against a range of fabric backgrounds” that an “archaeological dig” into them was inevitable.