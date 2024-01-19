Kerala: Scammers use acclaimed stock investor’s name to swindle crores from people

KOCHI: In yet another multi-crore cyber fraud, Porinju Veliyath, an acclaimed stock investor and founder of Equity Intelligence, a Portfolio Management Service (PMS) firm, has approached the police after multiple social media accounts impersonated his identity and siphoned off money from investors.

Veliyath suspects that an organised racket is behind the crime. According to him, last month, his team noticed an advertisement being circulated on Facebook stating that he is providing advisory services to people on investing in appropriate stocks.

He soon reported the matter to the National Cyber Crime Portal, police and the stock market regular SEBI. His firm is only into Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds.