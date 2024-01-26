Kochi corp’s 1st sports turf set to open in Chullikkal

KOCHI: Construction of the first artificial sports turf of the city corporation has been completed at Chullikkal, in Karuvelipady division. The project, which was announced in the civic body’s previous budget, will be inaugurated shortly.

From its once dilapidated state, the Tip Top Aziz ground is the result of a transformative redevelopment. The facility was developed with Rs 86.30 lakh of municipal and plan funds.

Under the leadership of the local councillor, 45 loads of garbage were removed, which set the initiative in motion. The project combines various amenities under one roof, including a park, open stage, modern gymnasium, badminton court, day care, anganwadi and the councillor’s office.

By allocating Rs 26.60 lakh for the park and related enhancements, the civic body contributed to the project’s success. The beautification of the road leading to the project, adorned with tiles and enhanced with LED lights, adds to the overall appeal.