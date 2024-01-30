Jab the crab away

KOCHI: Cervical cancer, the most prevalent form of cancer among women, is distinct due to its viral origin. Human papillomavirus (HPV), transmitted solely between humans, is the primary culprit.
Much like the global efforts against Covid-19, medical science has set its sights on combating this virus, with the World Health Organization (WHO) aiming to eliminate cervical cancer globally by 2030 through a comprehensive strategy.
The 90-70-90 formula devised by WHO emphasises vaccinating 90 percent of girls by the age of 15, screening 70 percent of women early, and treating 90 percent of those found to have preinvasive lesion and invasive cancer.
As HPV is primarily transmitted through sexual intercourse, the virus exhibits a lifespan of up to two years in 90 percent of cases. However, in the remaining 10 percent, the virus takes hold, leading to changes in cells that eventually become cancerous.
The transformative process from virus to cancerous cells spans 10 to 15 years, presenting a crucial window for timely medical intervention. Detection of the virus before it turns cancerous is paramount, and prevention takes precedence over treatment.
Though primarily transmitted through sexual intercourse, it is the persistence of the virus in the human body that causes cancerous changes particularly in the high risk types. The risk factors for cervical cancer include becoming sexually active at a young age, having multiple sexual partners, multiple child birth, smoking, and immune deficiency.
The effectiveness of the HPV vaccine lies in its administration before the virus enters the body. WHO recommends vaccination between the ages of 9 and 14, emphasising early intervention. In some regions, there is advocacy for vaccination even after the age of 14 or post-delivery.
Notably, there are approximately around 200 variants of HPV, with 15-18 identified as leading to cervical cancer. Some countries extend the vaccine to boys, as it has proven effective against various cancers, including anal cancer.
Apart from vaccination, accurate screening is paramount. Women should undergo cervical cancer screening at least once in their lifetime after the age of 25, with mandatory screenings every three years in some countries. Self-sampling has the potential to enhance accessibility, yet further research on its adoption is needed.
Early detection and treatment, even after HPV infection, prove effective, making cervical cancer into a completely reversible disease with appropriate medical intervention.
In conclusion, embracing vaccination and regular screening is imperative for women worldwide to safeguard against the threat of cervical cancer. The global efforts outlined by WHO, coupled with individual responsibility, can pave the way for a future where cervical cancer becomes a preventable and controllable disease.
Mind and body
The writer is a professor with the department of community medicine at Amrita Hospital, Kochi