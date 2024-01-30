Jab the crab away

KOCHI: Cervical cancer, the most prevalent form of cancer among women, is distinct due to its viral origin. Human papillomavirus (HPV), transmitted solely between humans, is the primary culprit.

Much like the global efforts against Covid-19, medical science has set its sights on combating this virus, with the World Health Organization (WHO) aiming to eliminate cervical cancer globally by 2030 through a comprehensive strategy.

The 90-70-90 formula devised by WHO emphasises vaccinating 90 percent of girls by the age of 15, screening 70 percent of women early, and treating 90 percent of those found to have preinvasive lesion and invasive cancer.

As HPV is primarily transmitted through sexual intercourse, the virus exhibits a lifespan of up to two years in 90 percent of cases. However, in the remaining 10 percent, the virus takes hold, leading to changes in cells that eventually become cancerous.

The transformative process from virus to cancerous cells spans 10 to 15 years, presenting a crucial window for timely medical intervention. Detection of the virus before it turns cancerous is paramount, and prevention takes precedence over treatment.

Though primarily transmitted through sexual intercourse, it is the persistence of the virus in the human body that causes cancerous changes particularly in the high risk types. The risk factors for cervical cancer include becoming sexually active at a young age, having multiple sexual partners, multiple child birth, smoking, and immune deficiency.