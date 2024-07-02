From royal kitchen to pokkali farms

KOCHI: Having lived in Kochi for nearly three years, I like to think I know this city well. The warmth of its people, the richness inculture, and the way ‘numma Kochi’ opens its arms to embrace new faces. So when I got an invitation from HOGR, a food and travel discovery platform, to explore the city in a new way, I was intrigued.

For its ‘Xplore’ series, a curated food trail, HOGR promised a mix of both history and gastronomy, featuring the exquisite cuisine once enjoyed by the Cochin Royal Family, alongside a scenic journey to Kadamakkudy.

The expedition kicked off at Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura. The rustic temple and the old gopurams speak of a proud bygone era. The rhythmic percussion from the temple grounds resonated with the town’s unique charm, where music and art have thrived since the days of royal patronage, continuing unabated to this day. Standing amidst the serene beauty of this 12th-century marvel, I was greeted by Balagopal Varma of the Cochin Royal Family, who led us on the trail ahead.

“The temple is widely believed to help those facing fertility issues. This is also one of the reasons why members of the Cochin Royal Family began settling around the temple by 1750. Back in the day, the family had a history of adoption,” informs Balagopal.

Before the rise of the Cochin Royal Family, ancient Kerala was ruled by various families known as Swaroopams, and the temple is historically associated with the ‘Kuru Swaroopam.’

“The temple’s rise to prominence is after the patronage of Cochin Maharajas. Interestingly this is the only temple in South India where Lord Vishnu is seated, unlike the popular