Kochi corporation's street vending plan lands Kerala govt nod, but challenges abound

KOCHI: The state government has approved Kochi corporation’s street vending plan, but questions abound about the practical difficulties in accommodating thousands of street vendors within limited spaces. According to a Kerala High Court directive, only vendors with a vending certificate and ID card are permitted to conduct business.

The street vending committee identified 2,348 vendors across corporation limits and issued licences to them. These vendors will operate in 67 designated vending zones. “Accommodating them in a limited space is a challenge. As per the street vending plan, zones can be allowed on the sides of roads that are at least 24m wide. According to the vending zone map, it is difficult to accommodate all of them,” said A R Padmadas, opposition councillor and member of the vending committee.

A total of 4,427 applications were received. The Centre for Socio-Economic and Environmental Studies (CSES), a non-profit NGO, and a joint team comprising vending committee members, nine selected vendors, Kudumbashree members, and health inspectors identified genuine applicants through a survey.

“All activities related to the street vending plan will be implemented under the Street Vending Act 2014, and the supervision of the High Court,” said Kochi mayor M Anilkumar. “The corporation had published the list of street vendors approved by the governing body on various notice boards and in newspapers,” the mayor added.