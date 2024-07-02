Need work-life balance to tide over stress

KOCHI: One of the serious concerns in medical administration and medical education has been the problem of ‘impaired physicians’. The medical profession has always been challenging, strenuous and stressful for practitioners everywhere.

However, technological and training advances in modern medicine have enhanced skills and empowered physicians. It has eased the burden of therapeutic decisions and reduced the strain. This should have also eased the career burden of doctors. Paradoxically, however, the stress, vulnerability and their impact on physicians have increased.

The complexity of diseases has also expanded along with challenges and uncertainties, which has increased the stress on the physician. The public’s expectations are also on the rise when it comes to the performance of doctors, consequently, the tendency for aggressive retaliation when it is not met. Moreover, the rigorous and regimented work schedules in many healthcare institutions add to their stress. Meanwhile, self-employed doctors have to handle the challenges of management in addition.

Like any profession, for doctors also, handling stress needs an optimum work-life balance. Effective time management and positive lifestyle structuring are necessary for it. This is where many doctors fail.