Weighing the scales

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into force on July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Across society, the new laws received a mixed bag of responses with some in the legal fraternity calling them a ‘necessary step’ while some terming them as cosmetic changes that need not have come by when the system was well in place. They also add the laws had a ‘draconian’ twist to it in some of its provisions. Protests have sprung up across the country against the laws, with even doctors staging a demonstration in Delhi on July 1 saying the new statutes could unduly penalise them for negligence.

Pleas have been filed in Kerala High Court and Madras High Court saying the Hindi names of the laws are ‘unconstitutional’ and could cause confusion among lawyers from states where Hindi is not a spoken language.

Many organisations also held awareness sessions to sensitise the public towards the new laws. “We invited experts who spoke on the various provisions and even held a quiz,” says a official from the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research in Thiruvananthapuram.

With the laws about to change the legal landscape, TNIE speaks to experts about the new system and its positives and negatives.