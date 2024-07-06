I’m just taking small steps, says Arjun Radhakrishnan

KOCHI: When actor Arjun Radhakrishnan is asked what he is up to these days, his answer is simple: exploring. By this, he means he is focusing on doing ‘good roles’ that make him happy. Radhakrishnan, who rose to fame with his role of essaying former President APJ Abdul Kalam in the series Rocket Boys, was recently seen in the Malayalam movie, Ullozhukku. “It’s very heartening to see that a film like this is being received well, especially because it’s not a commercial high-paced drama. A lot of people watched the film and had nice things to say,” says Radhakrishnan.
Not much preparation was involved for his character Rajiv, he says. “I had met Christo [Tomy], the director of the film earlier. I was aware of the manuscript from the National Film Development Chamber (NFDC) script lab that he and I were part of. So that’s when I heard of this film many years ago. Then Christo approached me and I auditioned and got selected,” says Radhakrishnan, who was recently in the city to visit his family.
The film turned out to be a great opportunity for him to work with some of the finest actors in the industry. “It was a big experience for me to be working with a legend like Urvashi chechi although I didn’t have any scenes with her. Parvathy [Thiruvothu] is another actor who is so good. I’ve seen her over the years. So it was nice that I got to work with both of them in the same film,” he adds.
Ullozhukku is his third Malayalam film, the last one being Kannur Squad. Radhakrishnan is glad to be part of the much-talked-about Malayalam film industry. “I never thought I would; I’m just taking small steps. Let’s see one film at a time and where it goes,” says the actor, who hails from Pune but has been spending time in Kochi in the last two years.
He is currently working on his next project, Blindfold, a Malayalam series. “There are a couple of other projects which have not yet been announced, but Blindfold is something that I am working on right now and it will be out on OTT soon,” he signs off.