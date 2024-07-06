I’m just taking small steps, says Arjun Radhakrishnan

The film turned out to be a great opportunity for him to work with some of the finest actors in the industry. “It was a big experience for me to be working with a legend like Urvashi chechi although I didn’t have any scenes with her. Parvathy [Thiruvothu] is another actor who is so good. I’ve seen her over the years. So it was nice that I got to work with both of them in the same film,” he adds.

Ullozhukku is his third Malayalam film, the last one being Kannur Squad. Radhakrishnan is glad to be part of the much-talked-about Malayalam film industry. “I never thought I would; I’m just taking small steps. Let’s see one film at a time and where it goes,” says the actor, who hails from Pune but has been spending time in Kochi in the last two years.

He is currently working on his next project, Blindfold, a Malayalam series. “There are a couple of other projects which have not yet been announced, but Blindfold is something that I am working on right now and it will be out on OTT soon,” he signs off.