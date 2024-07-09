Brö cracked the code

It’s been five years since the band has been performing concerts, but not for once have they stuck to a particular style and called it their genre. “I believe we carry a unique approach to every show because we don’t have a definite music style. It is important to be open to different ideas and the best way to do something new is to put together two things that normally don’t go together,” she notes.

This very openness shows in her willingness to mix and match different styles, from electronic and rap to flamenco and R&B. She believes that defining something is nothing short of marketing. “If you label something, it becomes a part of the marketing process, and avoiding it would help one create better art. That’s why I’m trying not to brand or name what I do. I want it to just be something,” says Elisa.

One might want to attribute her nature of adapting several styles to having exposure to different heritages. However, Elisa does not want to credit the same for her rich musical repertoire. “I don’t think that heritage influences the style of my music directly, but it has shaped my philosophy and way of thinking. My exposure to various genres, like jazz and pop, is what has enriched my musical,” says Elisa.

And that’s exactly what happened at Bharat Bhavan recently. If one song had a soft rhythm, the next featured high notes and fast beats. The audience vibed equally to both, showing that music has no barrier; be it the beats, the vocals, or the genre.

According to Elisa, performing in different countries that follow distinct cultures has been a learning experience that allows her to adapt to the energy of different audiences. “Everything is different from one country to another, even from city to city. The performance is aligned with my initial sense of the audience because I want to respect their energy. I don’t want to force them into something that does not resonate with them. The adjustments I make are about my posture and energy — whether to be funny, serious, or calm,” adds Elisa.

When most of the audience did not fully understand the lyrics but still had a great time, it was clear that her music was not just about entertainment. It is her way of challenging societal norms. Raised to be independent, free, and responsible, she sneaks these values into her lyrics, making you dance and think at the same time.

“I’m free-spirited, but that is not how I define freedom. It’s about how you can be a mature adult, make choices, and do your responsibilities happily. I aim to represent someone like that,” says Elisa.

Currently, Elisa is working on a new album that emphasises organic, skill-based music, a work that keeps automation out of the creative process.

“I’m taking some time to explore new sounds and words,” she laughs.

“It feels like we are at a point in society where we are overwhelmed by information, electronics, computers, and AI. My goal is to create an album that can only be crafted by highly skilled individuals — singers, guitarists, drummers, and pianists — forming a team where each member brings their unique expertise. I want to keep automation out of the creative process as much as possible,” says Elisa.

She admitted that it’s a challenging process because nowadays modern music production, especially in Europe, the US, and Canada, heavily relies on loops and samples. She became tired of that trend. Now she has set a rule for herself that there are no chemically creative shortcuts in her music.

Elisa is in awe of the charm and warm hospitality of Kerala. “When I first arrived in India, I went to Bhopal, Hyderabad, and finally here. Kerala is my favourite. After the overwhelming traffic and crowds in Hyderabad, Kerala feels more familiar and relaxing. It’s smaller, with fewer people and a more open and chill vibe. I’m happy to be here,” she says.