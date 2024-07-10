Arjun Vengara's Theyyam installation: A tribute to Kerala's warrior women

KOCHI: Enter the space at the centre of Bharat Bhavan, the capital’s cultural hub, a semblance of a Theyyam figure welcomes us.

Decked in the wildest face paint, red colour, elaborate ornaments, and costumes, the figure seems to scream out old tales buried in the folds of time. It transports us to a trance where the world around us seems a mirage.

The effect is accentuated by the rays peaking in from the roof, which plays hide and seek and naturally illuminates the entire installation. The Theyyam then lights up in a fiery splendour, playing an apt homage to the stoic and fabulous women of Kerala who battled for social change like true warriors.

“I don’t know why, but Theyyam never fails to amaze me,” says Arjun Vengara, the installation’s maker. “I have had a long journey creating art across the world. But making artwork related to Theyyam is always special and personal to me,” he says.

The love and admiration for Theyyam came naturally to Arjun, who grew up in a small village in Kannur where such rituals are a way of life. And he began searching for the reason and art in them. The thirst to discover form in formlessness egged Arjun on. He wanted his art to transcend time and place, bridge cultures and speak directly to the soul.

His passion for drawing since he was a child came in handy. He wound his way into the cine field through a cousin and pitched a tent there for 15 years. The work was relentless and now, his artistic legacy extends across India, his sculptures adorning revered sites such as Kannur’s Mangattuparambu, where he crafted the towering 18-feet-tall Muchilottu Bhagavathy, the majestic eight-feet-tall Mutthappan, and the 12-feet-tall Thiruvappan, all meticulously created from fibre.