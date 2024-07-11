Travelling festivities

KOCHI: When you are alone, call it tranquility or freedom, and when you’re with many, call it not a crowd but a festival, so goes a Stoic thought.

Kalki too thought on similar lines as he hopped from one venue to another across the breadth and length of the state volunteering for festivals. As a student of Mass Communication, it was his dream to put together a space where all walks of life would be celebrated. And such a celebration of life, to him, was a festival.

His real name is Adarsh Murugan but “somehow Kalki stuck, which was a stage name of mine in school,” says the 22-year-old, amidst the works of bringing together yet another gala event, the first the state to experience as a roving festival, the Enroot.

The festival, modelled on his idea of the space that would hold different cultural impressions of a region, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on July 13 and 14. “This will be the first part of the sessions planned in the capital,” says Kalki. The rest will be held at Kovalam, Varkala, and Ponmudi.

“We conceptualised it as a roving festival. After the Thiruvananthapuram sessions, we want to take it forward to the rest of the state -- to Kochi, Kozhikode and even to places where probably the concept of festivals is yet to take shape,” says Kalki.

His colleague and co-founder of the festival Gatha Satheesh chips in. “Thiruvananthapuram has had several festivals, mostly government-run, but all of them followed a pattern. We wanted to break this pattern and hence studied the scene here during our pre-sessions and monthly ‘Over-the-Cup’ meets where we reached out to community groups and people in general and found that there was a need for a celebratory space here.