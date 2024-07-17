A new light: Lighthouse tourism in Kerala

KOCHI: "What is there on top,” asked a woman to ICR Prasad, a retired assistant engineer at the Directorate of Lighthouses and Light Ships. “You could see paradise a little up close,” he told her.

She was pointing to the towering structure overlooking the Arabian Sea in Ponnanni. Atop, time stops briefly as one gazes into the vast sea. The structure had remained there for long, a lighthouse guiding ships and seafarers lost in mid-seas to hearth and home.

This is one among the 18 mainland lighthouses (17 in Kerala and one in Mahe) in the state, built over various periods since the 19th century as a marker of the trade link Kerala had with the rest of the world.

The charm of the 360-degree view from atop the lighthouse gives a ‘top-of-the-world’ feel, exclaims Prasad. “There may be taller buildings but they can never match when it comes to the feel or the view. And this is why people throng to be part of this charm,” he smiles.

World over, lighthouse tourism is something that attracts generations. Being settlers, the Americans wanted the next of their line to see the vast space through which their forefathers entered. The lighthouses were objects that guided their maritime journeys. Hence, there is tradition and pride in lineage involved with the lighthouses there. “Even in Kerala, I have seen families who had migrated to Australia bringing their children on an outing to Thangassery Lighthouse and they explain how their forefathers were associated with the seas,” he says.

Probably to bank in on such sentiments and on the awe that people have for lighthouses, the Union government has etched larger plans as part of the Maritime India Vision 2030.