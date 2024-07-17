With love from Australia

KOCHI: As the achingly sweet sound of veena and violin and the spirited rhythm of tabla and mridangam filled the concert hall in Sydney, Australia, the hundreds of Indians in the audience were transported home.

Among them were Sajan Raj and Swathy Mohan, a Malayali couple who shared a deep love for music. For the duo, who’ve relied on music to remain closer to their home country, the event organised by Sydney Art Lovers was nothing short of a magical experience.

Returning that night, the couple, still buoyed by the event, hurried to their sanctuary — a bedroom converted into a home studio; where they had recovered covers of famous Indian songs — to tinker on a new project. “Something bigger and grander than anything we had done before,” Sajan tells TNIE during a phone conversation.

While ideas come cheap, their execution is what matters. When he began, Sajan had so many questions rushing through his mind. So naturally, as one does, he turned to A R Rahman.

“Like many Indians, I’m also a die-hard fan of Rahman. The music maestro has composed several beautiful melodies. I’m always amazed by his orchestral arrangements, with its Hans Zimmer-like touches,” Sajan says.

The following days saw Sajan revisiting Rahman’s compositions over the decades. One song in particular stayed with him — ‘Veera Raja Veera’ from the movie Ponniyan Selvan II.

It contained the beautifully complex orchestral arrangements and harmonies that Rahman was famous for, and also portrayed the richness of Indian culture and history. “I wanted to re-imagine this work of art in the modern context,” Sajan says.