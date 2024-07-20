Islanders of Tripunithura

KOCHI: Kallu Vachu Kaadu is an oasis of calm in the sprawling metropolis. The 56-acre island off Thekkumbhaghom in Tripunithura is home to eight families who cherish the simple pleasures of life. Country boats ferry supplies and a touch of the outside world to this secluded haven.

Yet, for all its beauty and tranquillity, the island also poses its inhabitants with a set of challenges, particularly during the monsoon — flood, poisonous snakes, and treacherous waters.

For 53-year-old carpenter Murukesan K S, life is a daily struggle. Unlike others, he can’t afford a country boat to navigate to the mainland. He owns a modest house on a purambokke land, where he lives with his aged father, wife, and two children.

“We rely on other people’s boats to reach the mainland or to return home. While islanders are always ready to lend a helping hand, there are times when you come home from work and wait endlessly for a boat,” laments Murukesan.

“Eventually, you get tired and swim the backwaters, driven by the longing to be back with your family after a hard day’s work,” he adds.

Murukesan’s family can’t afford the Rs 50,000 needed to purchase a fibre boat.

Most families have children who study in schools on the mainland. Some row the boats themselves every morning and evening, while others rely on parents to take on the role of oarsmen. There are eight school-going children on the island.