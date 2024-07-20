The tale of India’s youngest air command

KOCHI: From modest beginnings four decades ago, the Southern Air Command (SAC) — the country’s youngest air command — has come a long way, proving its mettle and spreading its wings relentlessly. As the SAC celebrates its 40th anniversary, it is time to revisit the journey of its glorious service.

Establishment of SAC headquarters

Until the early 1980s, the Central Air Command in Allahabad was responsible for providing air defence to the entire Indian Peninsula and its island territories. However, it was deemed geographically too far to exercise effective control and meet the increased security demands emerging from the changing geopolitical situation around the southern peninsula.

A need was, therefore, felt to establish an Operational Air Command covering the geopolitical area of south India, extending to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and Lakshadweep Islands in the Arabian Sea.

On July 20, 1984, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the headquarters of the Southern Air Command (SAC) at ‘Belhaven Palace’ — an old palace of Travancore king located in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city — with Air Marshal TJ Desa as the first Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

As personnel strength and operational relevance increased, the need for a command headquarters emerged. This led to the construction of the headquarters complex at Akkulam, which was inaugurated by Air Chief Marshal S K Sareen on April 6, 1996. By August 8, the Command and the unit moved from Belhaven Palace to the new complex.