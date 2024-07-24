Show goes on

The legendary Bhasi

KPAC Rajendran, who dedicated 42 years to KPAC and played Paramu Pillai in Ningalenne Communistakki, started his career by working with various theatre groups before joining KPAC.

“But nothing compares to KPAC’s unique approach,” he says. And working with Thoppil Bhasi was an experience in its own, he adds. “He was very gentle, and his method of shaping characters was unparalleled. He patiently helped actors bring out their best,” says the artist.

Bhasi was a key figure in KPAC, playing an essential role in its success. Without any formal training, he travelled extensively, meeting people and creating impactful plays. And KPAC’s history is incomplete without Bhasi and his life.

“Father was very busy until his death,” says his son Soman Bhasi.

“We saw him just two-three times a year. When he came, he would play badminton and carrom with us. He would take us to movies, and his friends’ houses. However, he would be gone the next day, before we woke up. ‘You do what you want’ was his motto,” recalls Soman.

“I remember that if the year had 365 days, KPAC would have performances on 300 of them,” laughs Pradeep Thoppil, Bhasi’s nephew and son of KPAC Krishna Pillai. “Without getting much sleep, they would travel from one stage to another to perform.”

In Olivile Ormakal (Memories in Hiding), Bhasi’s autobiography, he wrote about a circle inspector who came to arrest him while he was in hiding, but was still doing what he did best — staging a play. The inspector forgot about his mission and sat there watching the whole play.

“That was the strength of KPAC back then,” says Pradeep.

Revamp efforts

With colour televisions, followed by the popularity of cinema and TV programmes, public art forms like stage-play waned from people’s minds. And KPAC, the legendary institution that shaped Kerala’s public consciousness, had to find its footing in a changed world.

Pramod Payyannur, who directed KPAC’s 50th and 51st stage plays, Innalakalile Akasham and Dravida Vritham, says KPAC is on a revamping mission.

“Theatre should produce plays that reflect the needs of the new era. Any art form that does not renew itself with the times will rust. And KPAC’s committee members are taking various measures to bring back the glory of the organisation. However, it has been 10-15 years since such renewal happened in a serious way, and those who love KPAC are disheartened,” he says.

However, Baiju Chandran says theatre is regaining prominence.

“KPAC is taking up new themes, and we plan to call for good scripts from youngsters. In this way, KPAC is trying to connect with the audience. And of course, KPAC has a brand value that will never fade away,” he asserts.

Kerala’s psyche has a deep attachment to KPAC, an institution that transformed the state’s theatre culture. And Baiju believes that in an era marked by communalism and Hindutva ideologies, KPAC’s relevance has renewed.

“KPAC and similar theatre movements will once again become the platform for progressive ideas, just like in the ‘50s,” he smiles.

‘Songs of the people’

Many remember KPAC as they hum the song ‘Ponnarivalambiliyil, Kanneriyunnole...’. The song propagated the theatre movement into new heights and straight into the hearts of the masses. KPAC was not just about ideological plays, it was also about the songs, the drama, the tears, and language that was rooted among the masses.

Songs such as ‘Sharkkarapanthalil,’ ‘Bali Kudeerangale,’ and ‘Ambili Ammava’ remain popular even now though some may not connect these tunes with KPAC. KPAC Beatrice, an all-rounder who acted, sang, and danced in the plays, says she used to sing with KPAC Sulochana in party programmes.

“Now, when I hear those songs, the memories of that time flood back into mind,” she says. These songs, the organisational structure, the connect with the masses, everything created a togetherness in the organisation, she recalls.