It might get loud

KOCHI: If it was a love for music that saw Shahana, who hails from a small hamlet in Thrissur, to become DJ Sanaah, one of the earliest woman disc jockeys in Kerala, it was sheer determination that kept her there.

In a span of a decade, she overcame societal trapping and a less-than-inclusive industry to become one of the most sought-after DJs out there, with regular shows on the international circuit and a FIFA gig under her belt.

In a candid conversation, TNIE maps DJ Sanaah’s meteoric rise, her gigs, creativity, the role of social media and more…

How did you get into DJing?

As a child, I was very interested in music and wanted to pursue a career in the field. To start a music band was the norm back then, and DJing wasn’t as popular. Even if it was, it was confined to small pockets. Also, there were not many women DJs. I wanted to change that. After learning the basics of DJing at an academy in Kochi, I moved to Pune, where I honed my skills. This was in early 2015. And even before I completed my studies, I was getting shows. I have been performing since then.

What was your family’s reaction to you taking up DJing as a profession?

They had no idea what it was, and to an extent, still don’t know what exactly I do. They see me travelling often, to different countries. I constantly remind them that it’s like a music band, that I get on the stage and perform at venues. Some in my family mistake it as gaana mela.

However, today, with DJs becoming a part of functions, family gatherings and weddings, they have some ideas, but the details of it evade them. That said, they do see the videos and photographs I post on Instagram.