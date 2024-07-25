Travel delay of up to 15 mins on clogged roads in Kochi

KOCHI: The rapid increase in the number of vehicles over the years has literally clogged the Kochi roads, with an average delay of four minutes being observed on major corridors. However, the loss of time due to slow-moving traffic on stretches like Edapally-Aluva Road along NH 544 is as high as 14.5 minutes.

The details are revealed in a study held as part of the preparation of the draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) which found that a maximum delay of 14 to 15 minutes is observed on several stretches on NH 544 and NH 66, with the major reasons being heavy traffic volume and signals.

Some of the stretches that you should try to avoid travelling in order to prevent delay in journey time are the 14.34 km-long Cheranelloor to North Paravoor section (a delay of 12.82 minutes), the 3.93 km-long Banerjee Road (a delay of 10.25 minutes), 14.64 km-long Pipeline road (a delay of 8.95 minutes), 13.81 km-long Seaport-Airport Road (a delay of 8.20 minutes), 2.82 km-long Palarivattom-Edappally Road (a delay of 7.35 minutes) 11.65 km-long Aluva-Angamaly Road (a delay of 7 minutes), 4.40 km-long Civil Lane Road (a delay of 6.85 minutes) and the 9.86 km-long Kundannur-Edapally section (a delay of 6.48 minutes).

The average journey speed during peak hours in the Central Business District (CBD) is just 19.5 kmph. And if you are travelling through the Infopark-Thengode Road (2.50 km) during peak hours, you may see your vehicle moving at a snail’s pace at 9.222 kmph. The other slow-moving traffic stretches include Banerjee Road (12.18 kmph), Palarivattom-Edappally Road (13.44 kmph), Infopark Expressway (14.68 kmph), and Sahodaran Ayyappan Road (15.21 kmph).