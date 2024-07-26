Nissan X-Trail: A head turner

KOCHI: Nissan fans in the country have been a little apprehensive about its business plans in India, as the company has only one model in the market right now. Though the value-for-money compact SUV Magnite continues to attract buyers, Nissan is badly in need of a much larger vision. But, no more negativities, please! Nissan has announced a clear strategy to win Indian hearts — five new models in three years. All are SUVs, too.
To begin with, they have launched the premium seven-seater SUV X-Trail this week and the sales will start on August 1.
As part of its national media drive, I got hands-on experience with X-Trail last weekend in Gurugram. The SUV, in its 4th generation worldwide, comes to India with fully built units from Japan. The vehicle has been a global icon, with over 7.8 Million units sold over four generations. The 4th-gen was also in the Top 5 best-selling SUVs in 2023 worldwide.
However, all of this means, the vehicle will attract an export duty almost equal to its base price. Though the prices are not yet announced, it’s inevitably in the ‘premium’ class. Let’s discuss if the Nissan X-Trail suits this price tag.
Refined engine
The made-in-Japan X-TRAIL is equipped with what the company claims to be the world’s first variable compression turbo engine. This is exactly what Nissan promotes as its biggest USP too. The new three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine offers better performance, efficiency and smoothness.
On relaxed driving and light acceleration, the engine switches to a high compression ratio for optimised fuel efficiency; when more performance is needed, the compression ratio is adjusted to a low-level seamlessly.
The company has brought in a few new techs to its famed CVT gearbox too, erasing the so-called rubber-band effect. The delay in quick acceleration has become a thing of the past, with this new CVT box. The latest development, D-Step Logic Control is a computer software that uses dynamic inputs like vehicle speed, accelerator pedal position and application speed to determine the ideal gear ratio needed to provide smooth, constant acceleration. Also, the model comes with paddle shifters.
Its 12V mild hybrid system provides torque assist, extended idle-stop, quick restart and improved fuel economy. The engine produces 163HP power and 300 Nm of torque.
During the test drive on highways and in the city, I could feel the smoothness and refinement of the power train — no-lag, no-jerk, no annoying engine noise.
The look
X-Trail is a beauty at first glance, with an amazing presence. The exterior is highlighted by Nissan design elements such as the floating roof and V-motion grille. The split headlights are moulded within the front bumper, whereas the combined daytime running lights and indicators are nestled along the shut-line of the hood. It has 20-inch alloy wheels, the largest within the category. These larger diameter wheels fill the arches and add a lot to the road presence. Like, headlamps, split rear lights are also LED.
The SUV is available in three colour options — champagne silver, pearl white, and diamond black.
The inside too is carefully crafted. The cabin gives a feel of high quality. X-TRAIL has simple, intuitive heating/air-conditioning controls, as well as buttons that govern the central screen functions. The quality of the switchgear and buttons is commendable.
From the e-shifter, the drive mode selector and twin cup holders to the 15w wireless charger pad for smartphones are neatly laid out. There is a combined elbow rest for front-seat occupants, which has a ‘butterfly’ opening, to reveal a good storage space for valuables.
However, compared to the dashboard of new-gen cars, the sight-inch infotainment touchscreen may be a generation behind.
The 4.68-metre-long car has a seven-seat layout. The second-row seat has a 40/20/40 split option, with sliding and recline functions while the 3rd row has 50:50 seat fold.
The seats are very comfortable, though the X-Trail lacks the front seat ventilation feature. When the two rear seats are folded, the luggage capacity goes up to 585 litres. The flexible seat layout allows multiple configurations for luggage space. The seat material is fabric, which is very climate-friendly. Also, the panoramic sunroof is a nice touch.
The safety
Safety features include seven airbags, around-view monitor (AVM) with moving object detection (MOD), brake limited slip differential (BLSD), electronic stability controls (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill-start assist (HSA), front and rear parking sensors, and four-wheel disc brakes. Lane-watch camera function or ADAS is not included.
The price
Bookings for the X-TRAIL are now open for Rs 1 lakh, with deliveries to begin in August. The price will be announced on August 1. There is no waiting period for the X trail and 150 vehicles have already been imported for immediate delivery.
The verdict
X-Trail is for those who love the engineering prowess of Nissan. The super performance that comes out of a small-car-like 3-cylinder engine of 1498cc will definitely excite enthusiasts. The new CVT gearbox makes life much easier. X-Trail is a capable premium SUV for families too. The road presence is immense, thanks to the bold, aerodynamic design and the clean muscular body panels. During the test drive, the car got a mileage of 8-9 kmpl, whereas the company claims it is 13.7 kmpl. Some missing features may distract some; though those are little things.