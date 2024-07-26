Nissan X-Trail: A head turner

KOCHI: Nissan fans in the country have been a little apprehensive about its business plans in India, as the company has only one model in the market right now. Though the value-for-money compact SUV Magnite continues to attract buyers, Nissan is badly in need of a much larger vision. But, no more negativities, please! Nissan has announced a clear strategy to win Indian hearts — five new models in three years. All are SUVs, too.

To begin with, they have launched the premium seven-seater SUV X-Trail this week and the sales will start on August 1.

As part of its national media drive, I got hands-on experience with X-Trail last weekend in Gurugram. The SUV, in its 4th generation worldwide, comes to India with fully built units from Japan. The vehicle has been a global icon, with over 7.8 Million units sold over four generations. The 4th-gen was also in the Top 5 best-selling SUVs in 2023 worldwide.

However, all of this means, the vehicle will attract an export duty almost equal to its base price. Though the prices are not yet announced, it’s inevitably in the ‘premium’ class. Let’s discuss if the Nissan X-Trail suits this price tag.

Refined engine

The made-in-Japan X-TRAIL is equipped with what the company claims to be the world’s first variable compression turbo engine. This is exactly what Nissan promotes as its biggest USP too. The new three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine offers better performance, efficiency and smoothness.

On relaxed driving and light acceleration, the engine switches to a high compression ratio for optimised fuel efficiency; when more performance is needed, the compression ratio is adjusted to a low-level seamlessly.

The company has brought in a few new techs to its famed CVT gearbox too, erasing the so-called rubber-band effect. The delay in quick acceleration has become a thing of the past, with this new CVT box. The latest development, D-Step Logic Control is a computer software that uses dynamic inputs like vehicle speed, accelerator pedal position and application speed to determine the ideal gear ratio needed to provide smooth, constant acceleration. Also, the model comes with paddle shifters.

Its 12V mild hybrid system provides torque assist, extended idle-stop, quick restart and improved fuel economy. The engine produces 163HP power and 300 Nm of torque.

During the test drive on highways and in the city, I could feel the smoothness and refinement of the power train — no-lag, no-jerk, no annoying engine noise.