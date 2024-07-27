Karkidaka kanji tales

KOCHI: There is a saying that Karkidakam is a month when the sun heads south on the celestial sphere, leaving Keralites to deal with torrential rain. The phenomenon called ‘dakshinayana’ begins on July 16 and Kerala transforms into a giant puddle. With that, your body’s problems decide to throw a rave party because the climate starts messing with the ‘Pitta’, ‘Vata’, and ‘Kapha’. At least that’s what Ayurveda says.
Basically, it is considered to be the season when your body’s internal balance decides to go on vacation, leaving you feeling like a wet mop.
But fret not! As the famous dialogue from the Malayalam movie Vietnam Colony goes, Ithalla Ithinappuram Chaadi Kadannavanaani K K Joseph, we humans always find a way to overcome challenges, often through simple lifestyle changes, particularly by altering our food habits.
Let’s talk about how to keep yourself in tip-top shape during this soggy season.
The main dish that shines during this period is the medicinal porridge known as ‘Karkidaka Kanji.’ Renowned for its healing properties, it’s like having a spa day in a bowl, perfect for combating the monsoon blues. While this medicinal porridge is a powerful ally against seasonal ailments, it can sometimes become repetitive, leaving us craving more diverse and delicious options to bless our taste buds.
Ayurveda doctor from Thiruvananthapuram, Sreelaja SasiKumar says, “According to ayurveda, Karkidakam is the best time to eliminate toxins from the body. Due to the monsoon, our joints may become stiff. And as we transition to a cooler rainy season, we may experience an accumulation of ‘doshas’ (imbalances). This is why everyone focuses on Karkidakam treatments and follows dietary practices during this time.”
In her opinion, it is advised to consume medicinal preparations that enhance digestion and immunity. “Though there are many variations of Karkidaka Kanji, it can be paired with various vegetables and leafy greens to create soup-like dishes,” she says.
For example, she suggests, beetroots can be used to boost hemoglobin levels and provide a significant energy boost. It can be cooked with small onions, cumin seeds, garlic, and curry leaves, then mashed or blended into a juice, creating a very effective dish.
Medicinal foods made with buttermilk are also beneficial, she says. Mix buttermilk with curry leaves, turmeric powder, and any necessary vegetables, such as ash gourd.
Additionally, incorporating a mixture of grated coconut, turmeric powder, and cumin in dishes can be good. “By making small adjustments in dietary habits, we can effectively ward off problems during the Karkidakam month.”
Doctor Jayasree Sarma who practices Homeo Medicine says homoeopathy does not prescribe a specific diet exclusively for the Karkidakam month, “However, homoeopathic medicines are sensitive drugs, and they come with specific dietary guidelines. The same guidelines should be followed during Karkidakam as well. It is best to avoid spicy and junk foods.”
She continues, “Ayurveda’s treatment methods are aligned with the local climate. And its practices are tailored to our weather and dietary habits. But homoeopathy is a foreign treatment system. But adopting a weather-appropriate diet and lifestyle during this period can provide immediate benefits,” she says.
According to clinical nutritionist Dr Ayswarya Krishnan Kallaattu, it is best to eat moderately and avoid foods that are hard to digest. Incorporate more ginger, garlic, curry leaves, mint leaves, and dried ginger in your diet as they aid digestion. It is advisable to reduce the intake of sour, bitter, and spicy flavours during this time, she says.
Having more vegetables and ensuring a balanced diet with legumes and grains will also help. Ghee helps improve digestive strength, she says, adding that, consuming a small amount of ghee with lunch will be beneficial. “Drink only lukewarm water. Similarly, consuming lukewarm vegetables and meat soups can boost the body’s energy levels,” she says.
Having rasam made with ingredients like ginger, pepper, and garlic with rice is also recommended during Karkidakam. One can also add cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon to tea and coffee.
“There is a tradition of consuming leafy vegetables during this month as it is believed to be very beneficial for health,” suggests Ayswarya.
But when we eat we should eat carefully. According to her, consuming moringa leaves, which are good for overall health, skin, and hair, will also help. It is rich in nutrients, including calcium and minerals, which benefits bone health. Moringa is packed with antioxidants, and it contains plenty of vitamin C, beta-carotene, and other nutrients.
“Therefore, it helps prevent premature greying and age-related problems. However, despite the health benefits of leafy greens, moringa leaves are generally avoided during Karkidakam. Moringa can absorb toxins from its environment, storing them in its trunk. This is why moringa trees were traditionally planted near wells, as they would absorb toxins from the water and surrounding areas.”
So, navigating Karkidakam can be easy with a healing and healthy diet. Here are some recipes that you can try at home.
Karkidaka Podi
By Sheeba La Fleur, La Fleur Delicieux
Ingredients:
■ Grated jaggery: 150 gs
■ Matta rice: 1 cup
■ Rice flakes: 1 cup
■ Peanuts: 1 cup
■ Cashew nuts: ½ cup
■ Fenugreek seeds: 2 tbsp
■ Cumin seeds: 1 tbsp
■ Fennel seeds: ½ tbsp
■ Black seeds: 1 tbsp
Method:
Dry roast the matta rice, rice flakes, peanuts, and cashew nuts separately over medium heat until golden brown. Set aside to cool. Grind the roasted matta rice, rice flakes, peanuts, and cashew nuts separately into a fine powder. Set each powdered ingredient aside. Roast all the seeds in a pan over medium heat until fragrant. Allow them to cool. Grind the roasted fenugreek, cumin, fennel, and black seeds into a fine powder. In a bowl, combine all the powdered ingredients. Mix in the grated jaggery with the combined powders. Transfer the mixture to an airtight container. Consume 1-2 tablespoons of the mix twice a day as needed.
Jeeraka Kozhi soup
By Nisha Kiran
Ingredients:-
■ Country chicken: 1
■ Coconut: 1 Rock salt: to taste
■ Turmeric: 1/4 tsp
■ Cumin seeds: 100gms
■ Pepper powder: 50gms
■ Shallots: one handful ■ Ghee: 1 tbsp
■ Coriander leaves: small sprig (chopped)
Method:
Clean and cut a home-bred hen into small pieces. Scrape a coconut, get the first milk extract, and set it aside. Cook the chicken in the second milk extract. Separate the meat from the bones. Shake the bones well to get the marrow out. Mix this with the meat. Add rock salt, ground cumin seed, powdered pepper, and sliced shallots. Add in the first milk extract and cook the entire mix till the water content dries up. Pour in shallots seasoned in ghee. Serve hot.
Black Pepper Vine Kashayam
By Priya Kolassery
Ingredients:
■ Water: 1 liter
■ Black pepper vine: 400gms, cut into pieces
■ Cumin seeds: 1½ tablespoons
■ Tamarind: 200gms
■ Green pepper/black pepper: 20 pieces
Method:
Wash the black pepper vine thoroughly and sear it. Crush it together with the green pepper. Add the crushed mixture to 1 litre of water. Dissolve a portion of grated palm jaggery in a little water, strain it, and add this to the pot. Add the crushed cumin seeds to the mixture. Boil the mixture until it reduces to ¾ litre. Strain the decoction and use it as needed.
Fenugreek Milk
By Sheeba La Fleur, La Fleur Delicieux
Ingredients:
■ Fenugreek seeds: 4tbsp
■ Water: 1½ cups (for soaking) + ½ cup (for melting jaggery)
■ Jaggery: 150gms
■ Ghee: 1 tbsp
■ Thin coconut milk: 1 cup
■ Thick coconut milk: 1 cup
Method:
Soak 1 cup of fenugreek seeds in 1½ cups of water overnight or soak in hot water for 2-3 hours. Drain the seeds. Pour them into a pan and cook over medium heat for a few minutes. Set aside to cool. Melt 100 grams of jaggery with ½ cup of water. Once melted, allow it to cool. Blend the cooked fenugreek seeds and melted jaggery together until smooth. Heat ghee in a pan. Add the fenugreek paste and cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Once the paste starts to simmer, add 1 cup of thin coconut milk. Mix well, then add 1 cup of thick coconut milk. Stir thoroughly. Serve the drink hot.