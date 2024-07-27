Karkidaka kanji tales

KOCHI: There is a saying that Karkidakam is a month when the sun heads south on the celestial sphere, leaving Keralites to deal with torrential rain. The phenomenon called ‘dakshinayana’ begins on July 16 and Kerala transforms into a giant puddle. With that, your body’s problems decide to throw a rave party because the climate starts messing with the ‘Pitta’, ‘Vata’, and ‘Kapha’. At least that’s what Ayurveda says.

Basically, it is considered to be the season when your body’s internal balance decides to go on vacation, leaving you feeling like a wet mop.

But fret not! As the famous dialogue from the Malayalam movie Vietnam Colony goes, Ithalla Ithinappuram Chaadi Kadannavanaani K K Joseph, we humans always find a way to overcome challenges, often through simple lifestyle changes, particularly by altering our food habits.

Let’s talk about how to keep yourself in tip-top shape during this soggy season.

The main dish that shines during this period is the medicinal porridge known as ‘Karkidaka Kanji.’ Renowned for its healing properties, it’s like having a spa day in a bowl, perfect for combating the monsoon blues. While this medicinal porridge is a powerful ally against seasonal ailments, it can sometimes become repetitive, leaving us craving more diverse and delicious options to bless our taste buds.

Ayurveda doctor from Thiruvananthapuram, Sreelaja SasiKumar says, “According to ayurveda, Karkidakam is the best time to eliminate toxins from the body. Due to the monsoon, our joints may become stiff. And as we transition to a cooler rainy season, we may experience an accumulation of ‘doshas’ (imbalances). This is why everyone focuses on Karkidakam treatments and follows dietary practices during this time.”