Revenue department sits on land transfer, Infopark residents’ wait for road continues

KOCHI: The long wait of residents of Pinarmunda for a short road that will give them easy access to Infopark Phase II Eastern Gate, continues as the revenue department sits on a proposal to hand over 22 cents of puramboke land to Infopark authorities.

This even though the Kunnathunad grama panchayat passed a resolution back on November 10, 2009, stating that they had no objection to transferring the land for setting up of the much-needed road. The Infopark authorities too promised that they would build the proposed road that would directly benefit nearly 40 per cent of the residents in Pinarmunda, a stone’s throw away from Infopark Phase 2 Eastern Gate.

“My two children are studying in a school on the other side. At present, we’ve to wade through a narrow mudway to take them to the school and back. One has to pass through overgrown bushes and the path will get easily waterlogged at the slightest of rains,” said Surumi Subair, a resident.

A lot of Infopark employees too are residing in the area and a road would give them easy access to their offices.

“This is just a 12-m-long road that we require. Otherwise, we have to circumnavigate over three kms to reach the other end. The panchayat has no objection, but the revenue department is taken no action for years altogether as we continue to suffer,” Surumi added.

Moideen Sahib, another resident, said they had given a complaint to the chief minister, local MLA and the collector, but to no avail. “We’ve even filed a complaint during the Nava Kerala Sadas, the outreach programme of the Kerala Government. But no action has been taken yet,” he pointed out.

When contacted, Kunnathunad panchayat president Nithamol M V said she would look into the issue.