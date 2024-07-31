The fabled world of challenges

KOCHI: Someone once told me that they noticed I only ever disliked games that I wasn’t very good at. They weren’t entirely wrong. There are a few games where the mechanics violently fight against my instincts. A good example is souls-like games, which are combat focused, requiring a lot of patience. They do not reward you for bumbling straight in with a sword. I’m conscious that timed combat does not come naturally to me and have genuinely been trying to get better at them. I played Nine Sols last week and think this might be one of the very few “super-difficult” 2D action-platformer games I’ve played that didn’t have me kicking in frustration.

Nine Sols is very cyberpunk coded, and I play as a cat called Yi. He isn’t your average cuddly kitten, like the one from Stray. Yi, is a high-ranked official from an alien species called the Solarians, who use humans as dispensable resources to power their technology. Yi smokes a pipe to recover his energy. Yi slashes hurt enemies five times as big as him. He is quite scary. Now the background. Yi was in a fight, he is badly hurt, and thrown into the realm of the humans.

Shuanshuan, a young human boy, nurses him back to health. As matters would have it, Yi now has a change of heart when it comes to humans. He eventually returns to his home to deal with some urgent matters, only to find it in a state of chaos. The game starts with Yi arming himself towards defeating (or gaining the favour of) 9 “sols” in the Solarian realm, to bring it back to its past glory… and maybe doing things a little differently this time.

All this lore is a veil — obscuring the challenging combat behind it. Nine Sols is best described as a Metroidvania type. It is a 2D platformer game with a huge map, progression that is gated by a boss fight, and character abilities that are acquired over time. Where it changes from a typical action platformer is in combat — which is almost exclusively structured around the parry or counter-attack movement. This makes the game quite challenging. You see, a parry requires me to very consciously place Yi in harm’s way and time a defense exactly when the enemy attacks. Half a second too late, or early, and the battle is lost.